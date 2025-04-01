Cameron Brink hilariously shows major fandom for Jimmy Butler in fun game with popular comedian

Cameron Brink was a big Jimmy Butler fan even before she got into the WNBA. Her love for Butler has been known in the basketball world, so much so that fans even thought Brink and the Golden State Warriors star were dating.

On Tuesday, Brink posted a video on her Instagram story choosing her favorite player over others. The LA Sparks star chose Jimmy Butler over players like Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The IG story was a repost of famous Hong Kong-American comedian Jimmy Yang, who had hilariously dubbed that Brink was picking him over other NBA players.

"I just signed a 10 day contract with the LA Sparks! I’m clearly Cameron Brink’s fave player. #wnba #marchmadness #nba #jimmy," Yang wrote.

Cameron Brink didn't break the vibe of Yang's hilarious post. She captioned her story with a three-word reaction.

"My fav jimmy," she wrote in the caption.

[Picture Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

Butler plays for the Warriors alongside Brink's godbrother, Steph Curry.

Cameron Brink gives a hilarious 3-word reaction to Kelsey Plum's IG post

Kelsey Plum to the LA Sparks was perhaps the most notable move this WNBA offseason besides Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces.

On Tuesday, Plum posted a life update. From working out in the gym and having meals with friends and family to sharing the stage with former LA Lakers player Carmelo Anthony, Plum's post summarized her recent move to Los Angeles.

One of the pictures in the post was of her new teammate, Cameron Brink. The picture showed the Sparks shot blocker in her hoodie rehabbing her knee injury. Brink sat on the split machine with apparent pain on her face.

Brink reposted Plum's post on her IG story with a three-word reaction.

"splits coming soon," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

With a healthy Brink on the defensive end and a veteran point guard in Plum to orchestrate their offense, the Sparks have something to look forward to next season. Last year, they ended the season with the worst record (8-32) in the league.

