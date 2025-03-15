Cameron Brink shares hilarious behind the scenes clip of sinking ridiculous trick shot during latest commercial shoot

Cameron Brink might have been away from the basketball court since June last year, but her brand value continues to increase with time. Her latest collaboration shoot was with personal finance company, SoFi, which turned out to be a hilarious experience for the LA Sparks star.

Ad

Brink posted a series of videos on her Instagram story, featuring her ad shoot with the company. One of the stories featured a behind-the-scenes clip of her trying to sink an effortless behind-the-back trick shot.

The video showed the Sparks star making the first attempt and later burst into laughter admitting that she thought the shot was going in.

[Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

She finally made the shot and walked away with a hilarious expression on her face.

Ad

Trending

[Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

Cameron Brink is set to make her return for her second season in the WNBA. The Sparks star used her offseason not only for recovery and eventually training, but she also invested much more in her life away from basketball, including fashion and podcasting.

Ad

Cameron Brink's new teammate Kelsey Plum drops big praise for Sparks forward

The LA Sparks made a substantial upgrade for the next season when they signed WNBA champion Kelsey Plum to the roster in February. Plum, who was a crucial part of the Las Vegas Aces in their two consecutive championship season, was acquired by the Sparks in a three-team trade.

Ad

With seven years under her belt, Plum is not just a veteran player, but also one of the best guards in the league. Her pairing with Brink, Rickea Jackson and Dearica Hamby is set to give a boost to their season this year.

Plum was especially excited for Cameron Brink going into the next season. Brink's rookie season was cut short due to an ACL tear, but she is set to start her second season fully healthy and Plum is already counting her in the Defensive Player of the Year race.

Ad

"I think Cam is a Defensive Player of the Year waiting to brew," Plum told The Athletic . "(The Sparks have) the best young frontcourt in the league, and it’s not even close."

Brink also has high esteem for Plum and her leadership.

"She’s a great leader and is already a great teammate to me," Brink said of Plum. "It means a lot to be around that star power in L.A., and we’re building."

Last year, Cameron Brink played only 15 games before she exited the season with the injury. She averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks [second in the league] per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback