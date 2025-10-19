  • home icon
  "Can I be a third wheel?" Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark give Fever coach's wife the ultimate confidence boost

“Can I be a third wheel?” Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark give Fever coach’s wife the ultimate confidence boost

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 19, 2025 00:01 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest - Source: Getty
Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark gave Fever coach’s wife the ultimate confidence boost [Picture Credit: Getty]

Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark jumped in to show support for Indiana Fever's assistant coach, Briann January's wife, Natasha Harris, in her latest TikTok post. On Saturday, Harris posted a video on TikTok, and both Hull and Clark jumped in the comment section, hyping up the Fever coach's wife.

Alluding to Harris's update in the video, Hull said she wanted to be the third wheel.

"So I enjoy volleyball too. Can I be a third wheel?" she asked.

Harris had the perfect reply.

"Anytime my girl."

Caitlin Clark also had a two-word reaction to Harris's TikTok video.

"yes slay," she wrote.

January's wife later candidly wrote that she needed a pep talk from both Fever stars.

"I needed the pep talk from you and Lex," Harris wrote.

Hours later, another Indiana Fever star, Aliyah Boston, also commented on the post, hyping up Natasha Harris's outfit.

"Your fits always slay 😍😍," Boston wrote.

Briann January and Natasha Harris have been married since June 2021.

Lexie Hull's close relationship with Briann January and her wife, and her teammates should be encouraging to the Indiana Fever fans. Hull is a restricted free agent and will start negotiating offers from different teams in January next year.

Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham offer help to teammate Caitlin Clark for big event

Earlier this week, it was announced that Caitlin Clark would be making her return to The ANNIKA. Last year, Clark's appearance at the event garnered massive interest among sports fans and helped the women's golf tournament gain record viewership, including ticket prices increasing manifold.

After the Indiana Fever made the announcement about Clark's appearance at the tournament, Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham dropped in to offer some help to their teammate.

"@caitlinclark22 need a couple of caddies? @lexiehulll 😏🍻," Cunningham wrote in the comments.

Hull also later dropped a comment, agreeing to be Caitlin Clark's caddie.

"@sophie_cham sign us up!!!" she wrote.
Comments on the post from Cunningham and Hull
Comments on the post from Cunningham and Hull

Clark will make her appearance at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge on November 12 at Pelican Golf Club. If Hull and Cunningham can join Clark at The ANNIKA, it will draw a massive crowd.

Caitlin Clark's second season with the Indiana Fever was marred by a series of injuries, including a groin injury. She was limited to just 13 games in the season, when she was expected to put up MVP-caliber numbers.

During the offseason, Clark will also participate in Team USA training camp. She will have a chance to represent the US team in the FIBA World Cup.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
