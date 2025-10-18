  • home icon
  "Real inspiring" - Caitlin Clark lauds Lexie Hull's mentorship to Stanford squad during alumni visit

"Real inspiring" - Caitlin Clark lauds Lexie Hull's mentorship to Stanford squad during alumni visit

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 18, 2025 22:33 GMT
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark lauded Lexie Hull's mentorship to Stanford squad during alumni visit [Picture Credit: Getty]

Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull returned to her alma mater, Stanford, for a special alumni visit. After her visit, the Stanford Women's Basketball social media page posted a video of Hull speaking to student athletes, and Hull's star teammate, Caitlin Clark, loved it.

The first slide in the post had Hull clicking a selfie with the Cardinals team. In the subsequent slide, she spoke to the women's team and offered them some advice.

I would say just enjoy this. From people that have played professionally, you don't get this…time with best friends in an environment like this where you're together so much," Hull said. Enjoy practice, enjoy training tables."
“Enjoy it all, these four years, five years, if you get six, whatever, these are the most fun years you'll truly have playing basketball," she added. "So enjoy this, take advantage of it…you have a lot of potential, a lot of upside and just know that you have an entire sisterhood rooting and cheering for you guys and supporting you from afar. So just grateful for this gift to be able to come back."
Fever star Caitlin Clark proudly reacted to the post with three words.

"Real inspiring Lexie," she wrote in the comments.

Lexie Hull also commented on the post with an emotional one-word reaction.

"home 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻," she commented.
Clark's comment

Hull played four years with the Stanford Cardinals and won the NCAA title in 2021. In four seasons, she averaged 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Lexie Hull sends message ahead of 2026 free agency

It wouldn't be a big push to say that the Indiana Fever had a bigger season than anyone had expected. After Fever's top players like Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald exited the season with injuries, Lexie Hull had a bigger responsibility, and she did not disappoint.

Hull is set to be a free agent in January, and shortly after the season, she made a social media post dedicated to her special year with the Fever.

Lexie Hull will enter free agency as a restricted free agent. The Fever are in a perfect position to keep her with the team if they can match any competitive salary offered by other WNBA teams. But it is not going to be easy, given how Hull impacts games.

Hull has been the Fever's best defensive piece in the last few seasons. However, in the last two seasons, she has also emerged as one of the best 3-point shooters in the league.

