"Can never make me hate BG": Fever fans show love to Brittney Griner after her heartfelt moment with Sophie Cunningham goes viral

Ahead of Game 2 between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, Sophie Cunningham and Brittney Griner shared a heartfelt courtside moment. It took place during the pregame shootaround when Griner walked onto the court and greeted Cunningham, who was seated on the Fever bench.In a picture that went viral, Griner and Cunningham are seen sharing a warm exchange. The two former Phoenix Mercury stars share a close bond, built during their time together with the Western Conference franchise.Social media was abuzz as soon as the adorable courtside moment surfaced. Indiana Fever fans, who have had a love-hate relationship with Griner, showed appreciation for the Dream star after she acknowledged Cunningham on the sidelines.&quot;You can never make me hate BG,&quot; a fan said.KAYLA 🏀🔥 @kbfever93LINKyou can never make me hate BG 🫶🏼Said another: GoldieLee @goldielee1012LINKI saw a clip on her and her spouse and cute kid and It changed my mind on her. It was so cute. I can't really dislike her anymore. I think we need to see beyond the surface.A fan commented: Brandy L @l_l647113BrandyLINKDon’t know much about BG but if Sophie thinks she’s good people then that’s good enough for me.Commented another:Bill Yanney @indybill23LINKShe signed some things and took pics after the game after the rest of the team left, have nothing but respect for herA fan wrote:Four-seam fazzball @holdmeiholduLINKGreat to see moments like these. 👏🏻Wrote another:Gator @GatorspeakLINKI watched BG sign things for many fans after the game, after her teammates were long gone. She’s all class.Sophie Cunningham calls Brittney Griner a future HOFEarlier in the season, Sophie Cunningham showed love to Brittney Griner by giving her a heartfelt public shoutout. Ahead of the Indiana Fever's game against the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 8, Cunningham was asked about her former teammates, Diana Taurasi and Griner. The Fever guard used the opportunity to highlight their glittering careers, calling them future Hall of Famers.&quot;They’re such great people,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;They’re hall of famers in our league.&quot;Both Cunningham and Griner were drafted by the Phoenix Mercury and spent six seasons together with the franchise. Griner was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in 2013, while Cunningham was taken 13th overall in the second round of the 2019 draft. During their time together, the duo was unable to capture any major trophies with the Mercury.Ahead of the 2024 season, both players parted ways with the team. Cunningham was acquired by the Indiana Fever in a blockbuster four-team trade, while Griner signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Dream in free agency.