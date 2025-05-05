"Can't believe u a daddy" - Arike Ogunbowale jokes about her brother Dare's parental status in cute birthday wish

Arike Ogunbowale's brother and Houston Texans star Dare Ogunbowale celebrated his 31st birthday on Sunday, May 4. The Dallas Wings star made special birthday posts on her social media, showing off their sibling ties.

Ad

In one of the birthday posts, she posted a mirror selfie with Dare and his daughter. In the wholesome post, she also joked about her brother being a playful dad.

"still can't believe u a daddy. u play too much for them responsibilities! 😂 @dareogunbowale" she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@arike_ogunbowale]

In one of her previous IG stories, she posted a cute childhood picture with Dare with an adorable birthday message in the caption.

Ad

Trending

"My best best friend ❤️❤️ happy birthday my boyyyyy," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@arike_ogunbowale]

Arike Ogunbowale is two years younger than her brother Dare. The brother-sister duo make an athlete family. While Arike has risen to be one of the top stars in the WNBA, her brother has been playing in the NFL since 2017. Dare has also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Redskins.

Ad

Arike will start her seventh season with the Wings later this month. While the Wings have achieved very little in recent years, Ogunbowale has had a stellar individual career. However, things might change for good in Dallas with Paige Bueckers in the scene.

Arike Ogunbowale declared new era in Dallas after Paige Bueckers draft

The last time Wings won the WNBA title was in 2008 when it was knows as Dallas Shock. Since being drafted by the Wings in 2019, Arike Ogunbowale has been patient in waiting for her time.

Ad

Ogunbowale believes that the time to rise to the top has come for the Wings after the team drafted Paige Bueckers at No. 1 in the 2025 WNBA draft. Hours after the Wings drafted Bueckers on April 14, Arike Ogunbowale posted a message, declaring a "new era in Dallas."

"In all seriousness, I knew God had a reason for putting us through that horrific season last year. He never wastes a season, even the hard ones! Prayer & patience. A new era in Dallas. let’s get it!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paige Bueckers' addition could turn things around for the Wings. Not only does she add scoring to the team, but she is also a great ball-handler who could take ball-handling responsibility off Ogunbowale.

The biggest turnaround could be the shift in fanbase power. Bueckers has massive popularity that can attract thousands of new fans and could play a role in attracting star players to Dallas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More