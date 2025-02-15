"Can't touch the pavement' - A'ja Wilson reveals latest colorway for signature shoe A'One 'OG Pearl' with comical test run

A'ja Wilson's first signature shoe received positive feedback from fans when she gave a sneak peek of the first Nike A'One pink colorway earlier this month. Just a few days later, the Las Vegas Aces star is already out with the new "OG Pearls" colorway.

Ad

The WNBA star gave a sneak peek of the new colorway, but unfortunately, she had to be a bit extra careful with the first walk. Wilson posted a hilarious video of herself doing a test run in the new A'One colorway.

Wilson wore a shoe cover in order to avoid any dirt on the shoe. She posted the video on her IG story with a hilarious caption.

"OG Pearls can't touch the pavement 😩😂," A'ja Wilson wrote in the caption.

Ad

Trending

[Credit: IG/@aja22wilson]

In another post on her IG story, Wilson gave a closer look at the newest colorway of Nike A'One.

Ad

"The OG Pearl," she wrote.

A'ja Wilson's IG story [Credit: IG/@aja22wilson]

Ad

A'ja Wilson's Nike A'One "OG Pearl" comes after the "Pink A'ura" colorway that Nike gave a peek at earlier this month. The new colorway has a white outlook with the Nike Swoosh logo in silver. The overall design has also been styled with shades of silver-gray color.

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes delivers emotional message for A'ja Wilson at her signature shoe launch

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes became the first-ever WNBA player to have her own signature shoe with Nike. While it was certainly a groundbreaking move by the shoe giant, the culture of women's signature shoes was unable to have its trend in the market.

Ad

30 years later, other stars like Sabrina Ionescu, Wilson and Caitlin Clark have become prominent figures in the Nike family with their signature shoes.

Swoopes, who wholeheartedly welcomed Wilson into the Nike signature shoe family, the moment was a special time because it signified the empowerment of black women in sports.

The WNBA legend also revealed that when the announcement about Wilson's signature was made, she didn't contact the Aces star because she was speechless.

Ad

An emotional Swoopes also showered love on A'ja Wilson but started her speech by letting out her true feelings.

"It’s about fu**ing time...I didn't text A'ja, I didn't call A'ja...when the announcement came out...because I didn't have the words. This moment today is not just about A'ja Wilson...This moment is so much bigger than the two of us. ...This moment right now fills my heart my, it fills my soul, it fills my spirit that Nike finally got it

Ad

"This moment will go down as one of the biggest, most special times in my life, because this woman standing next to me, I have got mad crazy love and respect for who you are."

Expand Tweet

Swoopes got her signature Nike Air Swoopes shoe in 1995. The WNBA legend had seven silhouettes in the Air Swoopes series, most by any WNBA player in Nike's history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback