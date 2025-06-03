Candace Parker criticizes scrutiny of Angel Reese - Caitlin Clark rivalry for being overblown: "Cameras try to make it something it's not"

Candace Parker's name extends beyond basketball. The legendary player has found her voice in male-dominated sports. Recently, she pointed out how media narratives in the WNBA can be exaggerated simply by observing two women competing against each other.

Parker appeared on one of the episodes of "The Breakfast Club" podcast. In the video posted on YouTube on Tuesday, she highlighted the problem with the story being overblown in the media, in light of the perceived rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

"Caitlin Angel rivalry or whatever you want to call it isn't that just women being competitive," Candace Parker said. "I think it's women being competitive but honestly I think that the more visibility you get the more scrutiny you're going to get.

"Sometimes I think it's overblown... sometimes I think that like you're making a basketball play and then there's 15 angles from different cameras that try to you know make it something it's not."

The WNBA legend also highlighted that, as female athletes, the WNBA players also deal with the societal narratives that have seeped into sports. According to the 3-time WNBA champion, players have to fight against being put into a box.

"I mean that's just nature as women," Parker added (Timestamp:2:20). "You know you're either too muscular or you're not competitive enough but then when you show competitive nature it's not ladylike so whatever you do as a woman. ....you're always going to have a different narrative."

To Parker's point, the recent on-court scuffle between Clark and Reese received a lot of reactions. Although the rivalry between WNBA players has been able to attract fans, it has also brought forth a series of negative narratives around them.

Candace Parker throws the first pitch for the Chicago Cubs

Candace Parker had the honor of throwing the first pitch for the Chicago Cubs. The WNBA legend arrived at Wrigley Field, Chicago, to throw the ceremonial pitch ahead of the Cubs vs the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Cubs published a post on Instagram featuring the former Chicago Sky star. The video showed Parker taking her position and proudly flaunting her Cubs jersey. She then threw a good pitch, which was caught by Cubs pitcher Brand Keller. The Chicago native received a big cheer from the home crowd.

Candace Parker, raised in Chicago, was drafted by LA Sparks in 2008 WNBA draft. She later played for the Chicago Sky in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, winning a championship with the team. On May 28, the Sky team revealed that it was going to retire Parker's jersey on August 25 later this year.

