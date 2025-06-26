Candace Parker envisions sons Airr and Hartt getting drafted #1 by Lakers and Bulls: "Airr is a hothead"

Candace Parker left an undying legacy in basketball. Considered one of the greatest in women's basketball, Parker is envisioning her sons playing in the NBA. The mother of three posted a draft profile, so it would be safe to say that she was utterly honest in it.

The former LA Sparks made an Instagram post on Wednesday, and the first picture featured the WNBA legend sitting on the couch with her toddlers, watching the NBA draft.

The text in the picture reads Parker's vision about her sons getting drafted in 2040 and 2042 by the Chicago Bulls and the LA Lakers. Candace Parker and her wife Anna Petrakova welcomed their son, Airr Larry Petrakov Parker, in February 2022, and their second son, Hartt Summitt Petrakov Parker, in May 2024.

"With the 1st pick in the 2040 NBA draft the chicago bulls select Airr Parker. With the 1st pick in the 2042 NBA draft the Los Angeles Lakers select Hartt Parker," the text on the picture read.

In the caption of the post, the three-time WNBA champion listed the strengths and the weaknesses of her sons.

"Draft profile: strengths- Airr Parker is long, athletic, knock down shooter with deep range. Weakness- HOT HEAD," she wrote.

"HARTT PARKER- strengths- point forward that can create for himself and others. Weakness- too unselfish at times. Swipe for proof that Airr is a hothead 🤦🏽‍♀️."

Go provided proof of Airr Parker being hot-headed and also posted a video in the subsequent slide. The video showed Parker's eldest child, her daughter, Lailaa, talking trash to her brother during a basketball game inside the house.

The next moment, Airr came back with the ball and threw at Lailaa. The ball accidentally hit Hartt, who was in his mother's lap.

When Hartt was born last year, Candace Parker had made a wholesome post, saying that she finally had her starting five.

"Hartt Summitt Petrakov Parker❤️ May 21, 2024 Our Starting lineup is complete," Parker wrote in the caption.

Candace Parker gets honest about family challenges over her same-sex marriage

Candace Parker married former NBA player Shelden Williams in 2008. After eight years of marriage, Parker and Williams separated in 2016. Three years later, the WNBA legend married Anna Petrakova, a former Russian basketball player.

However, while Parker was dating Petrakova, she kept her relationship secret from her family because she didn't know how they were going to react. During her appearance on The Breakfast Club earlier this month, Parker revealed why she took time to reveal her relationship to her family.

"I've been on the other side of it, where I've been the person that was like, 'Everybody knows, just say it, just tell him,'" Candace Parker said. "But I think everybody comes to grips with it at a different time."

"I know we live in a world that has Pride Month and has all these things, but it is scary, because you are put in another category."

"My brother was amazing throughout the entire process. My family was great. But my wife's parents didn't talk to her for almost a year ... You can't rush it." [Timestamp 22:45]

Parker added that she and her wife have separated themselves from some of their family members because they were treated differently.

