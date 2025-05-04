"CC finna do them so bad" - Caitlin Clark fans react as Brazilian player shoots practice 3s from "Caitlin's logo" at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Caitlin Clark's fans reacted to a video of a Brazilian player shooting a 3-point shot from the iconic "Caitlin's logo" at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Clark and the Indiana Fever are set to face the Brazilian women's national team for a preseason game on Sunday.

The viral video from the practice showed a Brazilian player making a running long shot from the logo and showing off her dance move. The video had fans talking in the comment section.

Reacting to the video, a fan was already sympathizing with the Brazilian team.

"Omg cc finna do them so bad tomorrow," the fan wrote.

Some Clark fans predicted that the Brazilian team had no idea who they were against and wouldn't be laughing after the game.

"Have fun ladies! Tomorrow…you wont believe what you’re up against! Carver crowd! And THE 🐐," the fan wrote.

"she's gonna be crying tomorrow tho 😂," another fan wrote.

A fan didn't like the Brazilian player shooting from the Clark logo.

"This is like fucking with Rocky’s statue in Philly," the fan wrote.

Some fans quipped that shooting from the iconic logo at Carver was among the top spots in Iowa.

"No. 1 on Top 10 Things to Do in Iowa: Shoot from CC’s logo 🖤💛," the fan wrote.

"Ha ha! EVERY team, men's and women's, that comes to Carver Hawkeye just HAS to try it!" another fan wrote.

A fan was already marveling at the prospect of the Fever team beating the Brazil team.

"Beating them tomorrow will be FUN. 🤣🙌🏽🖤💛," the fan wrote.

After Caitlin Clark missed the opening preseason game against the Washington Mystics, the Fever team hopes she will play on Sunday.

Tickets for Caitlin Clark's exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena broke previous records

Caitlin Clark is returning home to the same court where she stood at the center with thousands shouting her name and showering her with love. The news of the Iowa hero returning to entertain them again is leading to the creation of yet another history.

The average resale ticket price of the Indiana Fever vs. Brazil women's national team game has reached $440. According to Front Office Sports, it is the highest-ever recorded ticket price to watch Clark.

Last year, the average resale price of a Clark game reached its peak. The Iowa-Ohio State game on March 3, 2024, has a ticket price of $411. In the same game, Clark set a new NCAA basketball scoring record.

The next two highest ticket prices were set at the same Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The ticket price increased to $309 when Clark shattered the NCAA's all-time women's scoring record versus Michigan in February last year.

The ticket price for Clark's jersey retirement game (USC vs. Iowa) in February reached $289.

