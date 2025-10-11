"Changing the arm too, is diabolical": WNBA fans react to Antonio Brown's wild Angel Reese photoshopped image trolling Jalen Hurts

WNBA fans reacted to Antonio Brown using Angel Reese's photoshopped image of Angel Reese to troll the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts. After Hurts struggled in the Eagles' loss to the New York Giants on Thursday, Brown posted an image of Reese in the Eagles star's jersey.&quot;Jalen Hurts last night,&quot; he wrote in the caption. Reacting to the post, one of the fans joined Brown and made fun of the Sky star's eyes in the picture.&quot;She can see both sides of the field, simultaneously.&quot;Ted Striker @JCH0718LINK@AB84 She can see both sides of the field, simultaneously.&quot;Omg. Did him dirty. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.&quot;B1gDaddyMarv @B1gDaddyMarvLINK@AB84 Omg. Did him dirty. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣One of the fans highlighted how the AI-generated picture also made Jalen Hurts' arm very thin.&quot;Changing the arm too, is diabolical 😂😂😂.&quot;Robert Hohenfeldt @Roho390LINK@AB84 Changing the arm too, is diabolical 😂😂😂Angel Reese created history as she became the first-ever athlete to appear in Victoria's Secret fashion show. One of the fans made fun of the WNBA star. &quot;The new Victorias Secret model🫣🤣🤣🤣.&quot;Larry Warszalek @warszalekLINK@AB84 The new Victorias Secret model🫣🤣🤣🤣Meanwhile, one of the fans slammed Antonio Brown for hating on the young WNBA star. &quot;The hate all these men have for a 23yr old woman is crazy and she still thriving! I'm going to pray for you all🙏🏽.&quot;Lakesia Livingstone @k3shk3shLINK@AB84 The hate all these men have for a 23yr old woman is crazy and she still thriving! I’m going to pray for you all🙏🏽&quot;Chameleon eyes. No wonder she can’t shoot straight.&quot;oneoldgrunt @EricSch32008883LINK@AB84 Chameleon eyes. No wonder she can’t shoot straight.Another fan slammed Brown for constantly hating on Reese.&quot;Like get off her di** already! This sh** is getting old leave the young black woman out this sh**. This page is getting cornier by the second.&quot;gym brown 🙌🏽 @BoogKnightLINK@AB84 Like get off her di** already! This sh** is getting old leave the young black woman out this sh**. This page is getting cornier by the second.This was not the first time that Antonio Brown had made a post about Angel Reese. Last month, he reposted a video of Reese twerking with her friend and captioned the video with three NSFW words.&quot;P***y probably trash,&quot; he wrote in the post. Angel Reese sends bold message ahead of WNBA offseasonSince joining the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese has missed the playoffs in both seasons. Her frustration was out in the open when she told the Chicago Tribune that going ahead, she wasn't &quot;settling for the same s***&quot; that the Sky has had in the last two seasons. While she sat at home after missing the playoffs, Reese sent out a big message after the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA title. &quot;manifesting the finals&gt;&gt;&gt;,&quot; she wrote in her post on X on Friday. Reese is no stranger to performing on a big stage. In 2023, she led the LSU Tigers to their first-ever NCAA title and won the MOP award. With the current roster, the Sky have a very small chance of even making the playoffs. This offseason, the team will either trade Reese to a different team or undergo a significant roster overhaul to become a playoff contender.