  "Changing the arm too, is diabolical": WNBA fans react to Antonio Brown's wild Angel Reese photoshopped image trolling Jalen Hurts

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 11, 2025 22:28 GMT
WNBA fans reacted to Antonio Brown using wild Angel Reese image to troll Jalen Hurts
WNBA fans reacted to Antonio Brown using Angel Reese's photoshopped image of Angel Reese to troll the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts. After Hurts struggled in the Eagles' loss to the New York Giants on Thursday, Brown posted an image of Reese in the Eagles star's jersey.

"Jalen Hurts last night," he wrote in the caption.
Reacting to the post, one of the fans joined Brown and made fun of the Sky star's eyes in the picture.

"She can see both sides of the field, simultaneously."
"Omg. Did him dirty. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."
One of the fans highlighted how the AI-generated picture also made Jalen Hurts' arm very thin.

"Changing the arm too, is diabolical 😂😂😂."
Angel Reese created history as she became the first-ever athlete to appear in Victoria's Secret fashion show. One of the fans made fun of the WNBA star.

"The new Victorias Secret model🫣🤣🤣🤣."
Meanwhile, one of the fans slammed Antonio Brown for hating on the young WNBA star.

"The hate all these men have for a 23yr old woman is crazy and she still thriving! I'm going to pray for you all🙏🏽."
"Chameleon eyes. No wonder she can’t shoot straight."
Another fan slammed Brown for constantly hating on Reese.

"Like get off her di** already! This sh** is getting old leave the young black woman out this sh**. This page is getting cornier by the second."
This was not the first time that Antonio Brown had made a post about Angel Reese. Last month, he reposted a video of Reese twerking with her friend and captioned the video with three NSFW words.

"P***y probably trash," he wrote in the post.

Angel Reese sends bold message ahead of WNBA offseason

Since joining the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese has missed the playoffs in both seasons. Her frustration was out in the open when she told the Chicago Tribune that going ahead, she wasn't "settling for the same s***" that the Sky has had in the last two seasons.

While she sat at home after missing the playoffs, Reese sent out a big message after the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA title.

"manifesting the finals>>>," she wrote in her post on X on Friday.
Reese is no stranger to performing on a big stage. In 2023, she led the LSU Tigers to their first-ever NCAA title and won the MOP award.

With the current roster, the Sky have a very small chance of even making the playoffs. This offseason, the team will either trade Reese to a different team or undergo a significant roster overhaul to become a playoff contender.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
