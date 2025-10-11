  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "Gotta get traded to the aces": WNBA fans go wild as Angel Reese sparks buzz with powerful WNBA Finals manifestation

"Gotta get traded to the aces": WNBA fans go wild as Angel Reese sparks buzz with powerful WNBA Finals manifestation

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 11, 2025 20:57 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

After the WNBA Finals concluded, Angel Reese posted a powerful message, leaving fans in a frenzy. Since the Chicago Sky suspended Reese for half a game after her comments, her future with the Sky has been under heavy scrutiny.

Ad

After the Las Vegas Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, Reese posted a three-word message on X, alluding to the WNBA Finals.

"manifesting the finals>>>," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to Reese's post, one of the fans hilariously said that Reese had to join the Aces to win one for herself.

"Gotta get traded to the Aces."
Ad

While a fan suggested that Reese should join Paige Bueckers in Dallas, the fan also drew the line for the Sky with the current coaching.

"If that's what you're manifesting, then you are definitely going to need to move on because as long as Marsh and Jeff are still there, you're just manifesting another disastrous season. Dallas looks promising."
Ad

One of the fans took a brutal shot at Angel Reese, alluding to the Chicago Sky's poor record in the last two seasons.

"manifest a winning record first honey."
Ad

One of the fans shut down any chance of the Sky winning any title in the near future and asked Reese to request a trade.

"You gon have to manifest a trade then. Cause it ain't happening in Chicago."
Ad

However, a fan pressed Reese to be the best in the league by taking down A'ja Wilson.

"To be the best you have to beat the best. It’s not given. You have to take it."
Ad

A Phoenix Mercury fan tried to lure Angel Reese to join the team.

"Come to PHX we’ll get you there. We need your height and rebounding."
Ad

However, a Sky fan urged Reese to stay in Chicago and win the title with the Sky.

"Please stay in Chicago and get it done though 🙏🏾."
Ad

WNBA exe predicts Sky to trade Angel Reese this offseason

Angel Reese was suspended for half a game after her fiery comments about the Chicago Sky. Her comments were also taken as a shot against her teammate, as she also told the Chicago Tribune that the Sky needed to bring " good players."

However, the Sky star's suspension wasn't taken positively by one of the WNBA executives. In conversation with the Dallas Hoops Journal, the anonymous executive slammed the Sky's front office, adding that the team might try to move Reese in the offseason.

Ad
"She needs to get the hell out of there. Chicago is probably the worst-run organization in the league. You're gonna suspend your best player just because she's putting pressure on you to get better?" the exec said.
"That was embarrassing to see. I think Chicago will try to trade her this offseason, but if they don't, she should request a trade."

With the WNBA offseason already here, the fans would be eagerly waiting for Angel Reese's next step in her career.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications