"Identify who you want to be": Angel Reese rips Caleb Williams’ haters over cruel 'bullying' on fashion choice

Angel Reese fiercely supported the Chicago Bears' sophomore player, Caleb Williams, after he was targeted on social media for wearing nail paint before the game. The NFL player had used the nail art to spread awareness about suicide.However, social media seemed to be unfairly unkind to Williams, with several bullying and throwing shade at his masculinity. On Sunday, Reese stepped in to defend the NFL star and said that it was important for people to have the freedom to express themselves however they wanted to.I think it's really important for people to express themselves as whenever and however they want. Like there is no such thing as too masculine or too feminine.&quot; Reese said on her podcast &quot;Unapologetically Angel.&quot;She also added that Williams' expression through nails didn't make him less of a man.&quot;He is who he is...that doesn't make him less talented tha who he is. That does not make him any less of a man.&quot;Reese ended her thought with a strong message about self-identity and expression in a world where everyone's opinion is public.&quot;I think it's important to be able to be who you are in this world. Like everybody cannot be the same person and you can identify who you want to be and what you want to be in whatever way possible.&quot;Angel Reese has been friends for a very long time. It was only suitable that she came out fiercely defending the athlete while he was unfairly berated on social media, which was not even remotely related to his performance on the field.Angel Reese makes her courtside appearance in NBA preseason gameAngel Reese's offseason tour has officially kicked in, and one of her recent stops was the Orlando Magic vs the Miami Heat preseason game in Puerto Rico on Saturday. The WNBA star pulled up on her leopard print outfit.Reese wore a matching leopard print top and skirt and matched it with a pair of glittery leather heels. She finished her look with a gold colored clutch bag as she arrived at Coliseo de Puerto Rico. This was not the first time that Angel Reese was in attendance for an NBA game. In October last year, the Sky star pulled up United Center for the Chicago Bulls vs the Orlando Magic game. She also attended a Summer League game featuring Bronny James with NBA star Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick. It shouldn't be surprising if Reese pulls up in another NBA game later this season.