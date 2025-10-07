  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "Identify who you want to be": Angel Reese rips Caleb Williams’ haters over cruel 'bullying' on fashion choice

"Identify who you want to be": Angel Reese rips Caleb Williams’ haters over cruel 'bullying' on fashion choice

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 07, 2025 01:26 GMT
Angel Reese defended Caleb Williams&rsquo; haters after his viral nail paint [Picture Credit: Getty]
Angel Reese defended Caleb Williams’ haters after his viral nail paint [Picture Credit: Getty]

Angel Reese fiercely supported the Chicago Bears' sophomore player, Caleb Williams, after he was targeted on social media for wearing nail paint before the game. The NFL player had used the nail art to spread awareness about suicide.

Ad

However, social media seemed to be unfairly unkind to Williams, with several bullying and throwing shade at his masculinity. On Sunday, Reese stepped in to defend the NFL star and said that it was important for people to have the freedom to express themselves however they wanted to.

I think it's really important for people to express themselves as whenever and however they want. Like there is no such thing as too masculine or too feminine." Reese said on her podcast "Unapologetically Angel."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She also added that Williams' expression through nails didn't make him less of a man.

"He is who he is...that doesn't make him less talented tha who he is. That does not make him any less of a man."
Ad

Reese ended her thought with a strong message about self-identity and expression in a world where everyone's opinion is public.

"I think it's important to be able to be who you are in this world. Like everybody cannot be the same person and you can identify who you want to be and what you want to be in whatever way possible."
Ad

Angel Reese has been friends for a very long time. It was only suitable that she came out fiercely defending the athlete while he was unfairly berated on social media, which was not even remotely related to his performance on the field.

Angel Reese makes her courtside appearance in NBA preseason game

Angel Reese's offseason tour has officially kicked in, and one of her recent stops was the Orlando Magic vs the Miami Heat preseason game in Puerto Rico on Saturday. The WNBA star pulled up on her leopard print outfit.

Ad

Reese wore a matching leopard print top and skirt and matched it with a pair of glittery leather heels. She finished her look with a gold colored clutch bag as she arrived at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

Ad

This was not the first time that Angel Reese was in attendance for an NBA game. In October last year, the Sky star pulled up United Center for the Chicago Bulls vs the Orlando Magic game.

She also attended a Summer League game featuring Bronny James with NBA star Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick. It shouldn't be surprising if Reese pulls up in another NBA game later this season.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications