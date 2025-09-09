"This is why he played terrible yesterday" - WNBA fans react to Angel Reese endorsing Caleb Williams’ suicide prevention nail art

WNBA fans reacted to Angel Reese endorsing NFL star Caleb Williams' special message nail art before the Chicago Bears vs the Minnesota Vikings game on Monday. The 2024 NFL No. 1 pick painted his nail with the suicide prevention logo and colors. The nail paint also featured 988 Suicide &amp; Crisis Lifeline. It was an important message from the young, talented former USC star. Reese took the opportunity to hail the NFL star's nail art. &quot;Love this. My nail tech really wanted to do his nails &amp; she KILLED it! So proud! ❣️, the Chicago Sky star wrote on her X handle.However, Angel Reese's words didn't sit right with some fans, with one calling her comment ironic.&quot;Kind of ironic choice of words.&quot;AB @ab091919LINK@Reese10Angel Kind of ironic choice of words.A fan was upset with the changing style within sports.&quot;I'm grateful I grew up watching football in an era where the hits were violent and star players wanted all the smoke. Now ni**** twerking after a TD and painting nails. 🤷🏾‍♂️.&quot;Frostman @6ix_seven_LINK@Reese10Angel I’m grateful I grew up watching football in an era where the hits were violent and star players wanted all the smoke. Now niggas twerking after a TD and painting nails. 🤷🏾‍♂️A fan blamed nail paint for Williams' subpar performance in the loss to the Vikings.&quot;This is why he played terrible yesterday.&quot;Delivery Dad23 @MrAntonio2323LINK@Reese10Angel This is why he played terrible yesterday.One of the fans blasted Angel Reese for allegedly focusing more on her nail paint.&quot;Less time with the nail tech, more time in the film room.&quot;gucci_gang @g16jsLINK@Reese10Angel Less time with the nail tech, more time in the film room&quot;Aii noooo this one is not it lol. We love you but it’s giving sassy Drake energy.&quot;ElijahGates @ELIYAHU98679264LINK@Reese10Angel Aii noooo this one is not it lol. We love you but it’s giving sassy drake energyA fan trolled the Bears after the loss.&quot;Coincidentally that lifeline saw a lot of traffic after the Bears game was over.&quot;Space Chimp @VocalSpaceChimpLINK@Reese10Angel Coincidentally that lifeline saw a lot of traffic after the Bears game was over.A fan blasted Reese for apparently making everything about herself.&quot;Once again, making things about herself claiming “my” nail tech. All about me me me.&quot;Calfee @EverythingNola4LINK@Reese10Angel Once again, making things about herself claiming “my” nail tech. All about me me meOn Monday, the Chicago Bears' quarterback went 21-35 for 2 total TDs in the 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.WNBA exec blasts Sky for suspending Angel ReeseThings have been tense in Chicago since Angel Reese's comments in an interview with the Chicago Tribune went public. Reese expressed her dissatisfaction with her team's roster and threatened to leave if the team didn't make changes. The Sky ended up suspending Reese for half a game on Sunday for the Sky vs the Las Vegas Aces tip-off. While Reese's comments were not welcomed by many, she found some supporters, even one outside her team. According to the Dallas Hoops Journal, an anonymous WNBA executive blasted the Sky for suspending Reese and even suggested that she leave Chicago. &quot;You're gonna suspend your best player just because she's putting pressure on you to get better? That was embarrassing to see,&quot; the exec said. &quot;I think Chicago will try to trade her this offseason, but if they don't, she should request a trade.&quot;In her sophomore year, Angel Reese's numbers have seen big improvements on both ends. She is stacking better numbers on the board, both on offense and defense. In 34 games this season, she has averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game.