Antonio Brown drops NSFW 3-word message mocking Angel Reese over twerking video amid back injury issue

Antonio Brown fired off a three-word reaction on Friday after Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese appeared in a viral twerking clip on X. The WNBA star is currently sidelined with a back injury.
In a video uploaded on X by a fan account, Reese can be seen dancing on a chartered jet with a friend.
The former NFL wideout reposted the video on X on Saturday. Brown wrote in the caption:
“P***y probably trash.”
The derogatory comment certainly managed to anger a lot of basketball fans. However, AB is not new in this territory. On the contrary, he is infamous for making disrespectful posts directed at women’s basketball figures.
Antonio Brown’s controversies extend beyond the sports world
Throughout 2025, Antonio Brown has zeroed in on WNBA players, particularly those with major followings.
In August, he circulated a doctored image of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark wearing a shirt with offensive language mocking the league’s equal pay campaign.
He also mocked Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham after her own viral clip surfaced online. Brown responded to the video posting:
“What game n—.”
Tom Brady, who briefly played alongside Brown with the New England Patriots in 2019, discussed him recently. In an interview in May, Brady said he always hoped Brown could productively channel his talent, describing him as one of the most gifted receivers he ever played with.
“I wanted the best for him. I think I saw a spark in him, that if put in the right place, how incredible it could be for not just the team he was on, but for his life and what he could accomplish,” Brady said.
He recalled how Brown quickly adapted to the Patriots’ system and dominated practices before being released after just one game due to off-field issues.
Away from the internet, Antonio Brown faces mounting financial and legal troubles. His bankruptcy case, converted from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7, has revealed millions in debt despite career earnings of more than $100 million. During a creditors’ meeting in August, he admitted he does not own the luxury cars or properties displayed in his Dubai posts and said he was staying with acquaintances abroad.
Meanwhile, an arrest warrant in Florida remains active following charges of attempted second-degree murder tied to a May altercation outside a Miami boxing event.
