"Chicago Sky trade for Lexi": Fans go wild after Caitlin Clark's teammate Lexie Hull's chest bump celebration with Angel Reese

Lexie Hull is currently competing in the 3x3 Unrivaled tournament with the Rose Basketball Club, where she shares the court with Angel Reese. The Indiana Fever forward, who plays alongside Caitlin Clark in the WNBA, appears to have formed a strong bond with Reese throughout the competition.

The duo has frequently been seen enjoying themselves during games and sharing heartfelt moments in practice. Recently, a viral video circulating on social media captured Hull and Reese engaging in an electrifying chest bump celebration. The clip shows the two WNBA stars sinking a 3-pointer before celebrating in emphatic fashion.

Fans quickly took notice of Caitlin Clark's energetic moment with Reese during a Rose BC practice session, sparking a wave of candid reactions online.

"Angel needs to come to the fever," a fan commented.

"Chicago's Sky trade for Lexi I like her," commented another fan.

"Those two should be team mates, the chemistry between them is great," a fan wrote.

"That video of Lexie being introduced at the 1v1 with Boosie playing and Courtney being gagged still kills me a week later, and knowing Angel put her up to it makes it a million times funnier," wrote another fan.

"Your coach will see this and still never let you both play together," a fan said.

"Lockem up Lexie just come on back to chi town after Unrivaled. We'll send for your things," said another fan.

Angel Reese helped Lexie Hull pick a song during Unrivaled

Lexie Hull recently competed in Unrivaled’s 1-on-1 tournament, while Angel Reese opted not to participate. When Hull stepped onto the court to face Rhyne Howard, she made her entrance to a track by rapper Boosie.

After a video of Hull’s walkout to Boosie’s music went viral, Reese took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that she played a role in helping Hull select the song.

"yup! and you know who chose that for her," Reese tweeted.

Hull and Reese have appeared in all seven games for Rose BC in the competition so far. The team currently holds a 3-4 record, placing them third in the standings. The two will be seen action on Tuesday when the Rose BC square off against the Vinyl Basketball Club.

Also read: $85,000 ex-Sky forward makes her feelings clear on joining Caitlin Clark's Fever: "Can’t wait to arrive in Indy"

