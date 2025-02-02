"Chiefs all day long"- Caitlin Clark doesn't hesitate to pick Kansas City in Super Bowl despite Iowa’s Cooper DeJean’s Eagles ties

Caitlin Clark has a clear pick for the upcoming Super Bowl LIX between the back-to-back defending champions and the Philadelphia Eagles. The WNBA star has never shied away from her fanatism for the Chiefs and is rolling with them for next Sunday despite having ties with one of the best players on the Eagles.

Eliot Clough shared Clark's words on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, as the 2024 Rookie of the Year award winner wished well to former Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean but ultimately said she's not switching on the Chiefs for anybody.

"I hope Cooper has a great game, but it's my Chiefs all day long."

Expand Tweet

Trending

DeJean played for the Hawkeyes from 2021 through 2023, recording 120 total tackles and seven interceptions. He was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 40 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although he couldn't match Clark's popularity, Cooper left college as a celebrity and landed in the NFL as someone worth watching. The Eagles played at a high level this season, ultimately making it to the Super Bowl led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley.

As for Caitlin Clark, she's never stopped supporting the Chiefs, taking to social media to celebrate the wins when she watched games from afar and even attending the matchup against the Houston Texans in mid-January. She linked up with Taylor Swift during that game and was very happy to be with the global artist.

Caitlin Clark addresses criticism in return to Iowa

Caitlin Clark is getting her jersey retired by the Iowa Hawkeyes today, Feb. 2, a date that emulates her jersey number. The former No. 1 overall pick reflected on her first season as a pro and all the challenges she endured. When talking about getting criticized recently, she said:

"I think it’s just life. Everybody goes through some of the things that I’ve gone through, a lot of people go through a lot worse. I just try to remind myself every single day how grateful I am to be in the position I am, I want to treat everyone the same way that I would want to be treated. It speaks to the way I was raised and my parents raised me," she told reporters.

Clark added that some days are better than others, but she keeps a supporting group around to lean on and keep her feet on the ground.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.