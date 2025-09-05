"Coolest studs I know" - Napheesa Collier & others amped as Minnesota Lynx's Studbudz duo lands debut Vogue magazine feature

Napheesa Collier and the WNBA world were excited for Minnesota Lynx teammates Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, the co-hosts of the Twitch channel, Studbudz, after their latest feature. The Lynx duo appeared in the latest issue of Vogue magazine.Vogue magazine and Hiedeman posted a series of pictures from the fashion magazine's shoot. The WNBA teammates, who are also best friends, posed in their signature styles, featuring colorful outfits. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWNBA players, including Napheesa Collier, reacted to the post and praised the duo in the comments.&quot;Coolest studs I know,&quot; she wrote.Other WNBA players also commented on the post, congratulating their teammates.&quot;Cuties,&quot; Lynx forward Alanna Smith wrote.&quot;Love this for yall!!! 😍,&quot; Connecticut Sun center Olivia Nelson-Ododa wrote in the comments.Courtney Williams also posted a candid one-word comment followed by a fire emoji.&quot;Rawwwww 🔥,&quot; she wrote.Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes reacted to the post with a series of fire emojis.WNBA players and fan comments on the postCourtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman started their Twitch channel before the WNBA All-Star Weekend in July. The Lynx duo was hailed for covering the All-Star break, giving a closer look at the lives of the players, away from the basketball court.The StudBudz duo was praised for bringing players, including big stars like Caitlin Clark, close to their fans. Since then, their channel has seen great success among fans.Napheesa Collier reveals the reason behind her viral Studbudz outfitNapheesa Collier is among the players who supports her teammates beyond the basketball court. During the NBA All-Star Weekend, Collier made a regular appearance on Studbudz's channel and even cracked pranks live on the channel.Just a month after the All-Star break, Collier found another way to support her teammates. In August, Collier, who sat out with an injury, went viral with her outfit.She sat on the bench, wearing a sleeveless sweater. But it was the giant chain around her neck that created buzz on social media. The big chain featured a colorful &quot;Studbudz&quot; metal text as a pendant.After a fan asked on X, why she was wearing it, Collier gave a hilarious response.&quot;Saw Courtney had this sitting in a box before the game. Ofc I had to wear,&quot; Collier responded.Napheesa Collier has supported her teammates' viral channel for a while now. After the All-Star break, she hailed them, saying that StudBudz was &quot;the highlight of everybody’s weekend.&quot;