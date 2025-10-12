  • home icon
  • "Da greatest EVER": Ja Morant declares A'ja Wilson as WNBA's GOAT after her historic quadruple

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 12, 2025 03:25 GMT
A'ja Wilson led the Las Vegas Aces to the 2025 WNBA championship. (Photo: IMAGN)

A'ja Wilson led the Las Vegas Aces to their third WNBA championship in four years after sweeping the Phoenix Mercury. Wilson's historic season prompted Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant to declare the four-time MVP as the greatest of all time.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Wilson shared images after winning Game 4 of the 2025 WNBA Finals. She became the first player in history to win the WNBA MVP, WNBA Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. She was also the league's scoring champion after averaging 23.4 points per game.

"God don’t play about HERRRRRR ✨🤍 but also Psalm 46:5 🤪," Wilson wrote.
Many of her peers and other basketball personalities commented on A'ja Wilson's post. Ja Morant, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury, declared Wilson as the WNBA's GOAT.

"Da greatest EVER," Morant wrote.
Ja Morant commented on A&#039;ja Wilson&#039;s post. (Photo: @aja22wilson on IG)
Ja Morant commented on A'ja Wilson's post. (Photo: @aja22wilson on IG)

In just eight seasons in the WNBA, A'ja Wilson has won four MVP awards, which is the most in history. Wilson also has three Defensive Player of the Year awards on her resume. But the most important part of her trophy cabinet is the three WNBA championships and two WNBA Finals MVPs.

At just 29 years old, Wilson is entering her prime as a player and will likely compete for more MVPs and titles. She's entering unrestricted free agency at the end of the season, though things are up in the air due to the ongoing CBA negotiations.

A'ja Wilson on being called The GOAT

After winning title No. 3, A'ja Wilson is being called The GOAT and compared to Michael Jordan. Wilson feels humbled by the GOAT talks, but she understands that she needs more than three rings to be in the same category as the Chicago Bulls legend.

"It's powerful, it really is," Wilson said, according to NBC Los Angeles. "I still have a little more winning to do before you put me in the conversation with him, but when you’re compared to greats, when you're compared to legends, that means you're doing something right, and I am so grateful."

Unlike in the NBA, where Jordan and LeBron James are battling for the GOAT title, the WNBA has a much more complicated debate. Some will side with Wilson, while others could go with Diana Taurasi, Cynthia Cooper or Maya Moore.

Nevertheless, Wilson has more time to convince more people to acknowledge her greatness.

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

