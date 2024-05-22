Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Game Players Stats and Box Scores for May 21 | 2024 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream are back on the winning track after beating the Dallas Wings 83-78 at home for their second victory of the season. The Dream started the campaign on the road, beating the LA Sparks on Wednesday before losing to the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Wings have now lost two in a row after splitting their first two games against the Chicago Sky. They were in control of the first half with an eight-point lead heading into the third quarter.

Ogunbowale was cooking the Dream in the first half, but Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus had other plans. Let's look at the players' stats and box scores for the May 21 matchup between the Wings and Dream at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Georgia.

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Game Players Stats and Box Scores for May 21

Dallas Wings Players Stats and Box Score

Arike Ogunbowale continued her hot scoring streak with 24 points on 8-for-19 shooting from the field. She had 18 points in the first half before cooling down in the second. She added three rebounds, two assists and three steals but had four turnovers.

Monique Billings put up a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds with three blocks. Teaira McCowan came off the bench to drop 21 points and 14 rebounds after Kalani Brown and Stephanie Soares underperformed as starters. Brown and Soares went scoreless as the Wings continued to battle injuries.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- M. Billings 20 10 1 1 3 1 4 30 8-15 0-1 4-5 1 K. Brown 0 2 0 0 0 1 3 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 -11 S. Soares 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0-4 0-1 0-0 -1 A. Ogunbowale 24 3 2 3 0 4 1 37 8-19 1-7 7-8 -7 S. Uzun 2 3 8 1 1 3 2 34 1-5 0-4 0-0 -9 M. Siegrist 9 1 1 0 0 0 3 24 3-9 1-3 2-2 -1 T. McCowan 21 14 1 1 1 4 4 33 9-12 0-0 3-5 8 L. Lopez Senechal 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 -1 J. Sheldon 2 1 3 0 1 1 2 14 1-3 0-0 0-0 2

Atlanta Dream Players Stats and Box Score

The Atlanta Dream turned an eight-point first-half deficit into a five-point victory. Allisha Gray led the way with 21 points, three assists and three steals, while Cheyenne Parker-Tyus finished with 16 points and two rebounds on 6-for-9 shooting.

Veteran forward Tina Charles added 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals, while Rhyne Howard added 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Aerial Powers scored 10 points in 17 minutes off the bench, and Naz Hillmon contributed four points, five rebounds and three assists.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- C. Parker-Tyus 16 2 0 0 1 4 5 26 6-9 0-0 4-4 2 T. Charles 12 11 1 2 0 0 2 31 5-14 1-3 1-2 2 A. Gray 21 2 3 3 0 1 2 34 8-17 4-9 1-4 7 R. Howard 15 10 4 2 1 3 2 31 4-14 1-8 6-7 2 H. Jones 2 1 3 1 0 2 3 16 1-2 0-0 0-1 -4 N. Coffey 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 9 1-2 1-2 0-0 -11 N. Hillmon 4 5 3 1 0 1 2 18 2-3 0-0 0-0 9 A. Powers 10 3 1 0 0 1 3 17 3-8 0-0 4-4 7 C. Dangerfield 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 14 0-3 0-0 0-0 7 L. Amihere DNP

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Game Summary

Anike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings took control of the game in the first half half. The Atlanta Dream could not find any consistency on offense despite the loud sold-out crowd at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park. The Dream turned the defense on in the third quarter, limiting the Wings to just 14 points.

It took Atlanta the fourth quarter to find their rhythm on offense, taking the lead early in the period. They dominated most of the quarter and also had an eight-point lead at one point.

The Wings trimmed it down to three points with less than a minute remaining, but Ogunbowale missed the game-tying 3-point shot before Aerial Powers iced the game away with her free throws.