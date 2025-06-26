"Demon time" - Aari McDonald sets the tone with Caitlin Clark sidelined ahead of Fever’s key matchup

Aari McDonald is once again ready to step up as the Indiana Fever prepare to face the LA Sparks on Thursday without Caitlin Clark. Indiana recalled the guard after waiving veteran DeWanna Bonner on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, McDonald played three games for the Fever under emergency hardship exception when Clark and Sophie Cunningham were out with injuries. McDonald became an instant fan favorite, averaging 11.0 points per game during her short stint.

When Indiana reporter Tony East asked about her feelings on stepping on the court again, McDonald was honest about her mentality against the Sparks.

“My mentality tonight is be on demon time," McDonald said.

McDonald was drafted at No. 3 by the Atlanta Dream in 2021. She played three seasons with them before joining LA last season. She was waived by the Sparks earlier this campaign after failing to make the final roster.

In three games with Indiana, McDonald proved that she belonged and fans demanded a team to sign her long-term. Along with her 11.0 points, McDonald also averaged 1.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 25.3 minutes.

Clark has been ruled out for Thursday game due to a groin injury. She is considered day-to-day.

Aari McDonald receives a warm welcome back from Fever teammates

Aari McDonald received a warm welcome from her Indiana teammates after she was recalled on Thursday. From Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston to veteran Sydney Colson, Fever players posted messages for her.

Hull reposted the team's post on her Instagram story.

"She's baaaaaaaaack," Hull wrote.

Boston and Colson also reposted the Fever's graphic with wholesome captions.

"Welcome back babes," Boston wrote.

"Type sh**," Colson wrote.

DeWanna Bonner did not play in any of Indiana's games since June 10, citing "personal reasons." Since being benched in favor of Hull, she played only six games before sitting out due to her decreased role with the team.

McDonald is a great addition to the Fever, especially in balancing the team's bench scoring. Apart from scoring at an efficient rate, she is also a solid playmaker.

