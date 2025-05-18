Did Angel Reese mock LeBron James with Michael Jordan comment? Debunking viral tweet after Lakers star's Caitlin Clark IG post

The basketball world finally got to see Caitlin Clark and LeBron James in one frame, a much-awaited picture-perfect. James, the LA Lakers star, posted a series of pictures with the WNBA star on social media that collected almost 1.3 million likes.

While the sports world's eye was stuck on James' Instagram post, one of the posts from NBA Centel on X/Twitter went viral. The account posted a comment from Angel Reese on LeBron James' IG post, comparing the Lakers star with Michael Jordan.

"Michael Jordan never lost a Finals BTW," the comment read.

For good or bad, the comment isn't real, though. NBA Centel is a parody account on social media and is known for posting fabricated and fake news, which is sometimes hyperbolic in nature. Reese didn't post any such comment on James' IG post with Clark.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark faced each other in their opening game of the 2025 season, with Reese's team facing a 35-point blowout loss (93-58). Caitlin Clark recorded a 20-point triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four blocks, while Reese scored a team-high 12 points with 17 rebounds.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese get into heated exchange after flagrant foul

Any time Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark take the floor against each other, there's ample news for fans, and Saturday wasn't any different. Although the Chicago Sky were annihilated by the Indiana Fever, a Flagrant 1 foul by Clark on Reese and the subsequent heated exchange between them went viral on the internet.

With just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter, Reese caught an offensive rebound after a miss by Rebecca Allen. To avoid the wide-open layup by Reese, Clark fouled Reese, who fell on the floor. Reese immediately got up and charged towards the Fever star who walked away from the scene.

Upon review, officials called a Flagrant 1 on Caitlin Clark. After the game, when Clark was asked about the foul, she disagreed with the flagrant call.

"It's just a good take foul," Clark told ESPN. "Either Angel gets a wide-open two points or we send 'em to the free-throw line. Nothing malicious about it. It's just a good take foul, every basketball player knows that. I wasn't trying to do anything malicious, that's not the type of player I am."

When Angel Reese was asked about the foul, she said that it was a basketball play.

"Basketball play. Refs got it right. Move on."

Two technicals were also awarded, one each to Aliyah Boston and Angel Reese. Boston recorded 19 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

