DiJonai Carrington's brother shares 2-word reaction after girlfriend's reunion at Paige Bueckers' potential future team

The reigning WNBA Most Improved Player, DiJonai Carrington, was traded to the Dallas Wings by the Connecticut Sun. While the Wings received a reliable elite perimeter defender, the Sun would receive Jacy Sheldon and the No. 8 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

While Carrington herself has yet to give her reaction to the trade, her brother Darren Carrington seems pretty excited about his sister's move to the next team. Darren let his feelings known on his social media.

He reposted a post by Bleacher Report on his Instagram story and captioned the post in an excited mood.

"Yeeehaw cowgirl 🤠😭😍🫶🏽," he wrote.

[Credit: IG/@1deepdc]

The trade will unite DiJonai Carrington with her girlfriend Nalyassa Smith. The Wings also have the first pick in the 2025 Draft, which means they would likely add UConn star Paige Bueckers to their roster next season. With Arike Ogunbowale, the Wings roster seems to be loaded for the next season.

Trending

Meanwhile, the Sun seemed to have made up their mind to shake the entire roster for the upcoming season. They have already seen the exits of several key players.

Alyssa Thomas was traded to the Phoenix Mercury and DeWanna Bonner signed with the Indiana Fever. Brionna Jones, who played seven years there, also signs with the Atlanta Dream. Only Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Marina Mabrey remain on the team from last season's roster.

WNBA fans react to DiJonai Carrington being traded to Dallas Wings

The latest trade that sent DiJonai Carrington to the Dallas Wings received mixed reactions from the WNBA fans on social media.

Expand Tweet

One of the fans attacked her relationship with Nalyassa Smith and called them soft.

"🤣 even the Sun didn't want to deal with the couple softness again. Makes sense to just put em on the same team," a fan wrote.

Some were just happy that Carrington would get a chance to play with her girlfriend.

"Awwwe she gets to play with her boo! I love that for them🫶🏽," the fan wrote.

"Smart move, you know how many people are going to tune in to watch her play with her other half," another fan wrote.

Others were hyped up for the new look Dallas Wings given Paige Bueckers is most probably coming to the Wings.

"DiJonite and Arike onna same team w the 1st pick 🤯🏆," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Some said that the new look of the Wings have too much firepower.

"Oh I’m here for this omggggg, the Dallas wings are about to be stacked👏🏼👏🏼," the fan wrote.

"Too much firepower in this squad goddamn 😳," another fan wrote.

With the new roster in place and Bueckers, the Wings team would have a legitimate chance at the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback