"Doing everything that I can to prepare myself": Stephanie White's assistant keeps door open on leaving Indiana Fever for HC role

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White might not be able to keep her coaching staff intact for next season. There is a strong chance that White’s assistant, Briann January, will move on after this season to pursue her dream of becoming a head coach in the WNBA.According to reports, January is among the candidates for the Seattle Storm’s head coaching position. Amid the circulating rumors and uncertainty about her future with the Fever, January recently made her stance clear. The former Fever player set her priorities straight, leaving open the possibility of parting ways with Indiana to explore new opportunities.&quot;100% being where my feet are, you know, and I do think everything you do and everything that I do, I want to continue to be my best, and I'm continuing to grow,&quot; January told Chloe Peterson of the IndyStar. &quot;And whatever opportunities do present themselves after the season, whatever, but in this moment, this is great experience for me as a coach.&quot;I'm trying to grow, trying to be the best for my players, to see what it takes to be successful at this in this position, because I've never been here before, so it's this is a growing opportunity for me, and I'm just doing everything that I can to prepare myself to be the best.&quot;The Fever have had an incredible season despite being dealt an extremely challenging hand, with injuries to key contributors Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, among others. Indiana has shown remarkable resilience in the face of adversity and much of the credit goes to White and her coaching staff.The league and various organizations have closely monitored the Fever’s coaching team, which has successfully navigated serious challenges from the start of the season. While White may not be available for other teams, organizations could have an opportunity to woo January away from Indiana with a lucrative offer.Stephanie White and Briann January share a close bondStephanie White was the assistant coach of the Indiana Fever in 2012, when Briann January played a key role in the franchise winning the WNBA title. A decade later, when White was appointed head coach of the Connecticut Sun in 2023, she brought January on board as her deputy.The two worked together for two years in Connecticut, and when White joined Indiana, she brought January along with her. Earlier this season, when White had to step away for a few days due to personal reasons, the Fever’s assistants did a tremendous job in her absence.Upon her return, White publicly stated that her assistants, January and Austin Kelly, are ready to take on a head coaching role.