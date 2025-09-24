"There's a foul called every 10 seconds": Stephanie White holds nothing back in voicing her anger after Fever's Game 2 drubbing

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White didn’t hold back in expressing her frustration with the officials following the team’s 90-68 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. The postgame discussion centered on frequent whistles and foul calls, which repeatedly disrupted the Fever and prevented them from finding any rhythm on offense.When asked why her team struggled to generate offensive flow, White gave a strongly worded response, making her frustration with the officiating crystal clear. She also lamented her team’s inability to effectively counter the Aces’ defensive strategy.&quot;Well it's hard for us to find flow when there's a foul called every 10 seconds. I mean it just really is,&quot; White said. &quot;When they are at the free throw line, we can't get up and down the floor and that's a challenge. They were much more aggressive and physical defensively. We didn't counter that with our off ball actions and back cuts.&quot;The took us out of our comfort zone. Offense is about rhythm, timing and spacing. We allowed them to do that and they kept us from doing it.&quot;The Fever were thoroughly outplayed by the Aces in every facet of the game. Las Vegas dominated in paint points, second-chance points, fast-break points and points off turnovers. Heading into Game 3, Stephanie White will need to devise a more effective game plan to minimize errors and give Indiana a fighting chance.Stephanie White reacts to Kelsey Mitchell's off nightKelsey Mitchell has been outstanding this season and the Indiana Fever’s Game 1 victory was fueled by her 34-point performance. However, she struggled in the Game 2 loss, finishing with just 13 points on 4 of 13 shooting. Stephanie White was asked about the possible reasons behind Mitchell’s off night.&quot;I mean the physicality won,&quot; White continued. &quot;She is like a little pin ball. I know the museum is just right down the street. There are some times I feel she is getting pinged around everywhere. Also, she has played heavy minutes for us. She looked a little fatigued. Some shots that she typically makes that she didn't.&quot;The Aces’ strategy to swarm Mitchell and limit her touches paid rich dividends. With Caitlin Clark sidelined and the Fever shorthanded at the guard position, Indiana lacked the firepower to keep pace when Mitchell was neutralized.