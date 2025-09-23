  • home icon
  • "It's inevitable," "They are coming for our girl": Fever fans crash out as Stephanie White's trusted deputy linked to rival head coach job

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 23, 2025 04:05 GMT
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
"It's inevitable," "They are coming for our girl": Fever fans crash out as Stephanie White's trusted deputy Briann January linked to rival head coach job (Image Source: Getty)

The first year of Stephanie White's second stint as the Indiana Fever's head coach has been a success. Despite dealing with constant injury setbacks, White has done a tremendous job leading the franchise to the ongoing WNBA semifinals. She has also received strong support from her assistant coaches, including Briann January, who have all made a significant impact.

January’s contributions as White's trusted deputy have not gone unnoticed as she has now been linked to a head coaching job with a rival team. The Seattle Storm recently parted ways with Noelle Quinn after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. With the head coach position in Seattle now open, January is among the handful of names being considered for the role.

According to a report from Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile, multiple assistant coaches are viewed as candidates to replace Quinn, and January is one of them. Fever fans, meanwhile, were left dejected by the prospect of January potentially leaving the franchise.

"I have a bad feeling they are coming for our girl," a fan commented.
Stephanie White's assistant Briann January helped Caitlin Clark immensely

Caitlin Clark battled three separate injuries during the 2025 WNBA season. Stephanie White's assistant coach, Briann January, played a massive role in Clark's comeback after the first two injuries. The two-time All-Star highlighted how January was heavily involved in her rehabilitation and supported her during the toughest moments of her career.

"Coach Bri, she's been through injuries herself and she's always kind of just been there," Clark said earlier in the season.
"Even if I'm in the weight room extra after practice, like she'll come in there and and talk to me and just help me work through the extra lifting that I have to do, because she's experienced those type of things as a player and she kind of knows how it goes, and knows that those days can get long. So I really appreciate her."

Meanwhile, January has never held a head coaching position in the WNBA. She has served as an assistant coach for two teams, including the Fever. Her first assistant coaching role came with the Connecticut Sun in 2023, where she remained for two years.

