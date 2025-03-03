"Drake going to be mad at this" - WNBA fans thrilled over Serena Williams securing ownership in Toronto Tempo

WNBA fans were thrilled after Serena Williams announced ownership in the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA's 14th team. The 23-time Grand Slam champion made a social media post and posted a video with the caption revealing the latest news.

"New court, new game. 🏀 I am incredibly excited to join the @torontotempo as the team's newest owner," she wrote.

Williams is considered one of the greatest athletes and has a large fanbase. The excitement of the fans on social media was inevitable. Some fans spiced up the comment section by mentioning Drake, a Canadian, and her rumored ex:

"Drake going to mad at this lol," a fan wrote.

"Toronto?? Lmao yeah Drake got it😂," another fan said.

Another fan commended Williams' financial move.

"🔥🔥🔥 having a team in Toronto is really a chess move 😂🔥," one fan posted.

Meanwhile, several others were excited to have the legendary athlete in Toronto.

"The greatest athlete of all time is in Toronto’s corner? What a good day. 💜🥹💙," a fan commented.

"My god! THIS! LETS GOOOOO!!! 🔥🔥🏀🏀," another fan wrote.

Fans' reaction to Serena Williams' ownership post

Some fans were simply excited about the WNBA getting better every day. Meanwhile, another fan claimed Serena's effect on Tempo's first season.

"It’s just keeps getting better and better 👏🏽," a fan said.

"Haven’t played a game yet but so many W’s already registered 😤," another fan posted.

Toronto Tempo isn't the first sports team in which Williams has secured an ownership stake. She also owns stakes in the Angel City FC, Miami Dolphins and the LA Golf Club.

Former WNBA player shares her excitement after taking Toronto Tempo's GM role

The Toronto Tempo are still a year away from joining the WNBA as the 14th team. One of the very first moves made by the team was to hire a general manager, and they went ahead and hired former WNBA player Monica Wright Rogers.

Wright played in the WNBA from 2010 to 2016. She spent five years playing for the Minnesota Lynx and two titles with the franchise. When asked about her feelings after landing the job, Wright told CBC Sports that she was overwhelmed by the excitement from the fans she experienced. She also added that she was excited to draft the first player for her team.

"Once I stepped foot in this city — despite the snow — that excitement has exponentially increased in just feeling the appetite and excitement from fans and everyone in the sports world here, we have no shortage of support," Wright Rogers said.

"I'm really excited to sign our first player... strategize about how we want to approach this unprecedented time in the WNBA and women's sports as a whole."

Before taking the GM role with the Toronto Tempo, Wright Rogers worked as assistant GM for the Phoenix Mercury. She also worked as an assistant coach at Liberty University and the Virginia Cavaliers.

