"Edey making 6ft tall Caitlin in heels looking tiny": WNBA fans surprised by height disparity between Zach Edey and Caitlin Clark at Wooden Award

Caitlin Clark and Zach Edey attended the Wooden Award in Los Angeles. Both Edey and Clark made their mark among the selected NCAA Division I names to win back-to-back awards.

While Edey donned a black blazer, Clark looked stunning in her red dress. The official page of Iowa Women’s Basketball posted a picture of Edey and Clark posing together and fans couldn’t help but notice the height difference between the two.

Caitlin Clark is 6 feet in height and Zach Edey is 7 feet, 4 inches. Even when Clark was in heels, she looked tiny in front of giant Edey. Noticing the stark difference in their height, one of the fans commented,

“Edey making 6ft tall Caitlin in heels looking tiny.”

Alluding to the height, another fan hilariously commented,

“Average Ivy League couple.”

Kathy Barnum commented "And she’s even 6 foot tall."

A fan with the username, Timmck41 commented:

"Now that's BIG!"

Bryan commented,

"Wow! It's amazing how tall Zach is!! Great pic!"

A fan with the username Brad Belstock commented:

"Holy smokes Edey is one large human."

Christian Parkes wrote:

"Zach Edey is so tall that he makes Caitlin Clark look short (and she appears to have heels on!)"

Caitlin Clark and Zach Edey take home Wooden Awards

Zach Edey and Caitlin Clark won their second consecutive Wooden Award in Los Angeles. They were awarded best male and female athletes in college basketball in their respective categories.

Clark has been undoubtedly the most outstanding player in college history. She had a historic season when she became the highest scorer in NCAA Division 1 history.

She averaged 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game this season. She took Iowa to the championship game for the second consecutive season. In four seasons, she scored 3,951 points in 139 games. She broke LSU’s Pete Maravich's previous record of 3,667 points in 83 games.

Clark led NCAA Division I players in scoring (31.6 points per game) and assists (8.9 per game), becoming the first player to top both categories in consecutive seasons.

Zach Edey led men’s Division I in scoring with 25.2 points per game. He was also second in rebounding with 12.2, behind Enrique Freeman's 12.9 rebounds. Edey also took the Purdue Boilermakers to the NCAA I championship game. This year, the Boilermakers made the championship game for the first time since 1969.

Edey is only the second player since Ralph Sampson in 1982–83 to win back-to-back Wooden Awards.

Both Edey and Clark are two of the top prospects in the NBA and WNBA Draft in 2024. While Edey is not expected to get selected in the first round, Clark is expected to be picked No. 1 in the 2024 WNBA Draft.