Erica Wheeler reacts after Caitlin Clark's $249,244 Fever teammate names Sheryl Swoopes as WNBA's GOAT

Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell recently joined her former teammate Erica Wheeler on the Easy Buckets podcast. During their candid conversation, Mitchell, who shared the Fever's backcourt with Caitlin Clark last season, was asked to name her WNBA "GOAT."

Mitchell, who is on a one-year, $249,244 contract, reminisced about her basketball influences, revealing that her mother introduced her to the legendary Sheryl Swoopes, who quickly became one of her favorites. While the Fever guard was initially hesitant to name just one player as the WNBA "GOAT," she ultimately acknowledged how "amazing" Swoopes was.

"I was around at a time where basketball was constantly starting to get noticed," Wheeler said. Like, I ain't seen Maya Moore until like, 'Damn, who is this?' You know what I'm saying? "And then my mom put me on game of who Sheryl Swoopes and all them, and I'm like 'Damn, I got a chance to go back and watch who Sheryl Swoopes was?'

"It's hard to say right now," Mitchell continued. "Sheryl was amazing though. Sheryl was amazing."

A clip of this conversation was shared on X (formerly Twitter), showing Wheeler interpreting Mitchell’s remark as confirmation and openly declaring it. Mitchell did not object, seemingly affirming the statement. Erica Wheeler later reacted to the video of her conversation with Mitchell, where the Fever guard named Sheryl Swoopes as her "GOAT."

Sheryl Swoopes is widely considered one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all time. Over her illustrious WNBA career spanning more than two decades, the legendary star secured four championships, three MVP awards and numerous other accolades.

However, since Caitlin Clark's arrival in the WNBA last season, Swoopes has faced significant backlash. Both supporters and analysts, including veteran commentator Stephen A. Smith, have criticized Swoopes for seemingly downplaying Clark’s greatness.

Kelsey Mitchell on Caitlin Clark's fans

During the same podcast, Erica Wheeler asked Kelsey Mitchell about Caitlin Clark’s fanbase. The Indiana Fever veteran guard didn’t hesitate in her response, emphasizing that Clark’s supporters are incredibly passionate and unlike any fanbase she has ever encountered.

"Experiencing it, I love Caitlin Clark fans," Mitchell said. "But Caitlin Clark’s fans are different. They are very passionate people and they gone ride or die. They’ll go everywhere she goes. Let’s just say CC I’m happy, I’m on the right end of it."

Mitchell recently signed a one-year extension with the Fever and is set to reunite with Clark in the 2025 WNBA season. Last year, the duo formed a strong backcourt partnership, playing a key role in leading the Fever to the playoffs.

