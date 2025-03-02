Ex-Chicago Sky star Kysre Gondrezick reacts in 3-words to special moments with Teyana Taylor at Essence BWIH awards

Former Chicago Sky star Kysre Gondrezick was one of the big faces attending the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards on Thursday, February 27 in Los Angeles. One of the highlight moments from Gondrezick's outing at the event was her super candid moment with Hollywood actress Teyana Taylor.

@AthleteVanity posted a video of Gondrezick and Taylor posing for the picture on X, formerly known as "Twitter." Later, Gondrezick reposted the video on her X handle with a big, complimentary message about the actress.

"I like when my food touches 😩 @TEYANATAYLOR," Gondrezick wrote in the post.

Kysre Gondrezick wore an elegant off-white top and matching relaxed bottoms.

The BWIH award ceremony was held at Fairmont Century Plaza. Taylor was also one of the honorees at the awards function. Other stars like Meagan Good, Taraji P. Henson and Issa Rae also attended the event.

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie and WNBA world hypes up Kysre Gondrezick in her latest Instagram post

Kysre Gondrezick's career in the WNBA might have taken a short hit, but her career in fashion has taken an unexpected turn. She has been doing ramp walks for some of the biggest brands in the world and is perhaps making more and faster money than she did in the WNBA.

However, occasionally, Gondrezick shows that playing in the WNBA remains her priority. In February, she posted a series of videos and pictures on her Instagram account. From ramp walks and fashion photoshoots to sweating in basketball drills, Gondrezick gave a glimpse of the first quarter of 2025.

"First quarter ✨," she wrote in the caption.

The post attracted a series of comments from the WNBA world including Lisa Leslie and Atlanta Dream player Ariel Powers.

WNBA legend and two-time champion Lisa Leslie commented on the post hyping up the free-agent WNBA player.

"Yep! Winning🙏🏾," Leslie wrote.

Basketball coach David Zenon also hyped up Gondrezick in the comment.

We love to see it!!!," wrote Zenon

Some of the other known faces supporting Gondrezick in the comments were Atlanta Dream star Ariel Powers and Seattle Storm's guard Lexie Brown.

"It was always meant to be! Gods timing ❤️," Powers wrote.

"period!!!😍😍," Brown commented

Comments on Kysre's post

Kysre Gondrezick has every plan to return to basketball. Despite her unanticipated success in the fashion industry, Gondrezick has not forgotten what her ultimate goal was since she was very young. She has been putting in work in the gym and would be expecting a call from a team for the upcoming season.

