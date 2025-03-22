Ex-WNBA champ slams double standards in LeBron James-Bronny & Deion Sanders-Shedeur nepotism narratives

Former WNBA champion Lexie Brown shared her opinion on the differences between the conversations about LeBron and Bronny James compared to Deion and Shedeur Sanders. During Thursday's episode of Gilbert Arenas' "Gil's Arenas" show, Brown was asked about the coverage Bronny has received in his rookie season.

Ad

She called it "too much" and questioned why they have a different approach to the Sanders duo.

"It's too much," Brown said. "They dragged it. I was watching First Take the other day and they were talking about Shedeur and Deion (Sanders). The conversation that they have with Shedeur and Deion versus Bronny and Bron are completely different and I don't understand why.

Ad

Trending

"He's proving himself in college and his dad was his coach. I don't think that would make a difference. Their logic was, 'This is a strong black man supporting his kid,' because I feel like even if he finds success in the NBA, it's always going to be something."

Expand Tweet

Ad

This isn't new, as fans criticized Stephen A. Smith over the double standard when it came to Shedeur and Deion and LeBron and Bronny.

James is proving himself during his rookie season, despite being on the receiving end of criticism since he made it to the league last year.

Joining the South Bay Lakers in the G League has helped him and Thursday's night game was a prime example.

Bronny James had career game against Milwaukee Bucks

Thursday night was a special one for Bronny James. The former No. 55 overall pick stepped up as the Lakers missed six players on the lineup.

Ad

He led the team in scoring alongside Dalton Knecht (17 points each). James added three rebounds and five assists. Although the Lakers lost 118-89, the rookie left a big impression with his performance, demonstrating that he belongs to the league.

There were plenty of positive things to see from this matchup for the Lakers faithful regardless of the final score. According to StatMamba, James' statline of 17 points and five assists on 70% shooting hadn't happened since Magic Johnson was a rookie. In fact, he became the youngest Lakers to post those numbers since the five-time NBA champion did it in 1979.

Ad

Expand Tweet

James is playing with a chip on his shoulder. The more reps he gets, the better he'll become, especially on a team like the Lakers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback