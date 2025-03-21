Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son takes on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks as Lakers miss 6 players (Mar. 20)

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, got another meaningful run with the LA Lakers in Thursday's matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. LA missed four starters and six rotation players, including their top three, LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Bronny was among the beneficiaries of the injury plague as he got a chance to showcase his development in the Purple and Gold uniform against another All-NBA caliber star in Antetokounmpo. On Friday, Bronny got an opportunity to play against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Here's how Bronny fared against the Bucks:

Bronny James stats tonight: LeBron James' son gets a run against Giannis and Bucks (Mar. 20)

Bronny James entered the game in the first quarter with 5:28 left. The game was tied 12-12 at that point. However, it didn't bode well for the Lakers once their key starters were out. The Bucks finished the quarter on a 22-7 run to take a 34-19 lead. Bronny got on the scoresheet with three points and one rebound 1 of 2 shots. He missed a 3-pointer and made a technical free throw. Bronny had one turnover and two personal fouls.

Bronny played with a little more purpose and intent in the second quarter. Upon his re-introduction with five minutes left in the half, Bronny scored five straight points. He made a floater off a baseline cut before knocking a 3, coming off a double drag screen, taking his total to eight points on the night.

He added another highlight to his game with a full-court pass to Markieff Morris, which helped the Lakers trim the Bucks' lead to eight.

Bronny finished the first half with eight points, three rebounds and one assist, shooting 3 of 4, including 1 of 2 from 3 and 1 of 1 from the free throw line. He had two turnovers and one personal foul.

(This is a live article)

