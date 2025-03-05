"Shedeur is a top pick, Bronny was lucky to be drafted": Fans draw parallels between LeBron James & Coach Prime as Stephen A. Smith's take goes viral

Fans called out ESPN's Stephen A. Smith over Bronny James criticism after the analyst came to Shedeur Sanders' defense following a series of comments from NFL executives and coaches regarding the quarterback prospect's character. During Wednesday's edition of his "First Take" show, Smith clapped back at Sanders' critics, saying they're trying to hurt him out of spite for his father.

“Why are we having this conversation about his character? I’ll tell you why,” Smith said. "Because you’ve got people hating on his daddy, and they want any excuse they can come up with. Let me remind America why Deion Sanders, we gonna say this, this is why Deion Sanders is hated by some people.

“Because he was the greatest, and he told you so, and then went out there and showed you so, and you were helpless to do anything about it."

Many people took issue with his take and mentioned Bronny James, whom Smith attacked while criticizing his draft selection by the LA Lakers.

Some fans noted that both Deion and Shedeur Sanders are top 10 draft picks, which wasn't the case with LeBron and Bronny James.

Stephen A. Smith took issue with LeBron James' comments about NBA media

Before going off on people attacking Shedeur Sanders, Stephen A. Smith responded to LeBron James' remarks about the NBA media. In a Sunday excerpt of his show, Smith said James was talking bulls**t about media members.

Smith questioned whether those comments responded to the media refusing to call him the GOAT over Michael Jordan or the constant criticism against load management, the downfall of the All-Star Game and the slam dunk contest.

The relationship between the analyst and player is at an all-time low and the recent developments aren't helping.

