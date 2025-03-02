"That is straight bulls**t": Stephen A. Smith calls out Lebron James for scapegoating media over 'face of NBA' controversy

Stephen A. Smith went after LeBron James again on Sunday over the LA Lakers superstar's remarks about the "face of the NBA." James sparked a heated conversation on Thursday after saying he agreed with Anthony Edwards' reluctance to become the face of the league.

James said that the energy that comes with it isn't positive while criticizing the people covering the game. Smith already reacted to his words on Friday but doubled down on Sunday in an excerpt from "The Stephen A. Smith Show."

"Ladies and gentlemen, excuse my language, that's some straight bulls**t by LeBron James," Smith said (0:47). "I'm getting sick and tired of folks talking about everybody who covers the league. How do we s**t on the league? Because some of us don't call LeBron James the GOAT? Because we bring up load management? Because people come to games sometimes and cats are sitting out and fans don't even know until they arrive at the arena?

"Is it because the All-Star weekend arrives and folks don't know that LeBron James is not playing until the last minute? Is it because he's never participated in the slam dunk contest, thereby ruining it, because he was the first marquee name with slam dunking ability like that that refused to participate?"

Smith has been actively disagreeing with James, and he also criticized the four-time NBA champion on Saturday, saying that analysts are doing their job by pointing out who is doing a good or bad job.

"Greatness is not only measured, it’s compared to other greats. That’s the way it’s always been, some can take it. Some can’t!" Smith tweeted.

LeBron James' criticism against NBA media isn't about himself

After causing a stir around the NBA with his comments, James took to X on Friday to say that the NBA is in a privileged position with all the talent coming from the U.S. and overseas. He called out the basketball culture and how talking heads have followed the trends, bringing negative energy to the game.

James denied he was talking about himself but admitted he wanted to give a voice to players and fans who aren't enjoying a part of the product the NBA offers. This remains a hot topic around the league, but nothing suggests Smith or James will change their minds any time soon.

