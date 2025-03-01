"At this point I dont really care what’s said about me": LeBron James pens hard-hitting message after his "face of the league" remark spirals

LeBron James had a lot to say on social media regarding being the face of the NBA. James went on X to talk about how basketball is being impacted by the negativity that surrounds it.

He referenced his previous comments regarding why he understood Anthony Edwards' sentiments of not wanting to become the face of the league.

“Channing Frye said it … ‘Why do you want to be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis s— on everybody?’” James previously said.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James doubled down on his remarks regarding being the face. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that it no longer matters to him how fans see him. All James knows is that he loves basketball and hates the negativity that people bring to ruin the game.

"This ain’t about me either. At this point, I don't really care what’s said about me. It’slalways something. This is about the impact the negativity is having on our beautiful game and our fans. I know I speak for a lot of players and more importantly, a helluva lot of great fans that truly love and celebrate this sport around the world. #MindtheGame 💭🧠👑," James tweeted.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James agreed with Anthony Edwards not wanting to become the face of the NBA. Edwards is a young rising star who has the potential to be on James' level once the King decides to call it quits from playing basketball.

Stephen A. Smith shuts down LeBron James' "face of the league" comments

James then doubled down on Edwards' sentiments and subtly jabbed at analysts for constantly flaming NBA players despite the work they put in on a daily. Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith reacted to LeBron's remarks as he was offended by it.

"That's BS. I'm gonna call it as I see it, this is straight BS. I don't appreciate what he said," Smith said.

Expand Tweet

Smith then clarified how most analysts today are former NBA and basketball legends who know exactly what they're talking about. In Stephen's book, their criticism of NBA stars is valid as they truly understand the sport and know what players need to do to become better.

