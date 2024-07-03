Fact Check: Is the Caitlin Clark's kindergarten video of hooping with men real? Viral video debunked

Caitlin Clark's name has made the rounds on social media once again. The former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar was said to be the protagonist of footage that went viral on Tuesday, showing a little girl playing against a group of men and using uncommon moves to score against them.

The video, shared by X account @its_whitney shows a little girl getting the ball at the post and facing off a much taller man. The kid went between the legs of this person, got up, and made a bucket. The clip was accompanied by the caption, "2009. Caitlin Clark 7 years old," leading a lot of people to believe this was a real video of Clark.

While plenty of folks believed it was a real video of a much younger Clark, one person exposed the truth, declaring that the video was recorded this year in Gori, Georgia.

"This is not Caitlin Clark. This clip was filmed this year in Gori, Georgia," a user wrote.

The person added a link below the comment for further evidence, which led to a post that effectively shows that the little girl wasn't the Indiana Fever player, and the video wasn't even recorded in America.

A professional team based in this city, called BC Iverioni Gori, posted the video four weeks ago. As impressive as this move was, it had nothing to do with Clark.

Caitlin Clark shared pictures to remember her journey from a little kid to a pro

To further dispel the rumor: Two weeks ago, Caitlin Clark shared pictures to celebrate her evolution on the court, first showing a recent picture with the Indiana Fever and then one where a much younger Clark had shorter hair than the little girl on the viral video.

"Time flies🖤✨," she captioned the post.

Of course, hair can grow and the picture can be of an older Clark, but the first evidence confirms that the girl in the video wasn't the now WNBA star.

Caitlin Clark reacts to being named an All-Star with Indiana Fever teammates

Caitlin Clark was officially selected to the WNBA All-Star Game in her rookie season as the top vote-getter, but she won't be alone in this big game. Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell will also represent the Fever in the special event, and Clark couldn't be happier about it. She said:

"I'm lucky to be with these two. ... It's big four our franchise too. It just shows the talent we have. The future is bright." [H/T Washington Times]

Clark is having a notable 2024 WNBA season, despite her tough night against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. She's widely considered as the future of the league and so far, she's done a solid job with her team.

