Fever coach Keith Porter can’t hide his excitement as wife starts new chapter with Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend’s Butler team

The Butler Bulldogs has hired Falecia Porter as the general manager and Director of Player Development for the women's program. Porter's husband, Indiana Fever player development coach Keith Porter, expressed his escitement on social media after the move was announced.

Falecia Porter will now join Caitlin Clark's boyfriend's, Connor McCaffery, as a member of the Bulldogs' basketball coaching staff. McCaffery is an assistant coach for the men's program. Before joining the Bulldogs, he worked as a basketball development coordinator for the Indiana Pacers in the 2023-24 season. He joined the Bulldogs in 2024.

Proud of his wife's big achievement, the Fever coach was active on social media, reposting congratulatory posts on Instagram. On Thursday, the proud husband shared a post from Tevin Juwan Brown, the assistant video coordinator for the Dallas Mavericks, on his Instagram stories. The caption had a heartfelt message.

"Nothing but the Lord Brother!" Porter wrote.

Keith Porter's IG Story [Credit: IG/@keithporter_8]

He also reposted the Bulldogs' IG post welcoming Falecia Porter.

"Go Dawgsssss...Proud husband moment," Porter wrote.

Porter's IG Story [Credit: IG/@keithporter_8]

Falecia Porter has previously worked with the Connecticut Sun as the Director of Team Development and Organizational Growth from 2022 to 2024.

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, works as an assistant coach for the Butler Bulldogs.

Keith Porter reveals plan for Caitlin Clark's development

Caitlin Clark had a historic rookie season with the Fever. Her ability to score and pass was off the charts, promising a more dangerous Clark in her sophomore season. Keith Porter expected nothing less.

Porter spoke on the issue before the season began:

"My goals for Caitlin, I just want her to destroy everything. ... I wanna give her the extra tools where now, the way teams used to play her, you can’t do that anymore. You can’t force her to take these shots.

"I want her to just feel super comfortable in every scenario, every coverage, whatever it is and just destroy teams, right? You know, the goal is ultimately a championship."

Unfortunately, Clark's stellar sophomore season has been stunted by injuries. Earlier this season, she was out with a quad injury before being sidelined with a groin injury.

However, Keith Porter's impact on the Fever offense has been noticeable this season. Both Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston are having a very impactful offensive season this year.

