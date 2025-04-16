Fever fans erupt as millionaire beauty guru James Charles shouts out Caitlin Clark's new teammate Bree Hall

YouTuber James Charles shared his excitement after Caitlin Clark's team, the Indiana Fever, drafted Bree Hall in the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday, April 14. After the Fever drafted Hall, the beauty guru reacted to the post.

As per a screenshot on X/Twitter, the $22 million star [per CelebrityNetWorth] was seen seemingly reposting a post by Fever about the team selecting Bree Hall in the second round on his IG story.

"Let's gooooo @breezyhall !!!!!" he wrote in the caption.

The post left some of the fans in disbelief; they couldn't believe that Charles was watching Caitlin Clark and the Fever.

"No way... he's watching the Fever... 😐," the fan wrote.

However, not all fans were excited about James Charles attending Caitlin Clark's team's game.

"We do not need James Charles at a Fever game," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans tracked how Bree Hall was connected to James Charles.

"James did her makeup once for his palette launch," the fan wrote.

"he did her makeup after they won the chip in 2024," another fan wrote.

Some fans blasted Caitlin Clark's new teammate for her relationship with the YouTuber, and some even said that the Fever needed to cut the new player.

"Another reason she needs to get cut😬," the fan wrote.

"Another reason I hope she doesn't make the roster 😭," another fan wrote.

Despite his claim to fame as a beauty and makeup influencer, James Charles has been controversial within the YouTube community. As such, it is understandable why some fans are unhappy with Bree Hall's supposed affiliation with him.

Caitlin Clark avoids comparing her career to 'GOAT' LeBron James, gives respect to the Lakers superstar

Caitlin Clark's impact on women's basketball will be written in golden letters when history is revised by generations to come. She was the most famous female basketball player when she was still playing in college. The Indiana Fever star brought thousands of fans with her when she entered the WNBA.

Last week, during her interview with David Letterman on his "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" show, Clark said she wanted to be herself and write her own journey.

"I don't want to compare myself to anybody else," she said when asked if she was in the same situation as LeBron James. "I don't like that."

However, while she was at it, she also gave James his flowers for the standard that the King had set. Naming him the greatest of all time, Clark highlighted how the LA Lakers star had carried the massive load of expectations and became the greatest without even going to college.

To her credit, Caitlin Clark has carried herself with more grace and maturity than she was expected to as a 22-year-old. She has continuously shown that she has every quality to be the face of the WNBA.

