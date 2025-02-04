Fever GM Amber Cox makes her feelings clear on prioritizing 3xWNBA champion as Caitlin Clark's running mate: "A proven winner"

Indiana Fever GM Amber Cox explained on Monday why the franchise prioritized signing Natasha Howard in free agency. Howard recently returned to the Fever, the team that originally selected her with the No. 5 pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft. The three-time champion is now set to join forces with superstar point guard Caitlin Clark for the upcoming season.

Cox elaborated on the decision to bring Howard back, highlighting how the two-time All-Star strengthens the roster around Clark. With Howard's addition, the Fever aim to position themselves as championship contenders next season.

"Natasha has been a top free agent target for us since day one," Cox said, as tweeted by Indiana reporter Scott Agness. "In addition to being one of the most versatile forwards our league has ever seen, she is also a proven winner and will bring a great veteran presence to our locker room."

Howard will step into the starting power forward role for the Fever in the 2025 WNBA season, replacing NaLyssa Smith. Indiana recently parted ways with Smith, who spent three seasons with the franchise.

Howard’s impressive resume speaks for itself, with a decade of experience competing at the highest level. The former Florida State standout has been a proven winner throughout her career, making a significant impact wherever she has played.

Her decorated career includes three WNBA championships, a Defensive Player of the Year award, a Most Improved Player honor, and two All-Star selections, among other notable achievements. Additionally, Howard has extensive overseas experience, having secured multiple EuroLeague and Turkish League titles.

Caitlin Clark will make the most of Natasha Howard's services

Caitlin Clark is arguably one of the best floor generals in the WNBA. In her rookie season, she led the league in assists, averaging an impressive 8.4 dimes per game.

Clark will benefit from having Natasha Howard as a versatile weapon on the court. Howard is not only a dominant presence in the paint but also a capable shooter from the perimeter. While she isn’t an elite or high-volume 3-point shooter, she has the ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc when needed.

Howard’s ability to run the floor, combined with Clark’s exceptional court vision and pinpoint passing, is expected to be a major asset for the Fever in the upcoming season.

