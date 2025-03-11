Fever GM Amber Cox relishes Missouri ties as she welcomes Sophie Cunningham to Indiana with heartfelt words

Sophie Cunningham has finally arrived in Indiana. She is the last acquisition this offseason to be introduced in the Indiana Fever jersey, and Fever general manager Amber Cox introduced her with a wholesome message on her social media.

Ad

Cox posted a selfie with Cunningham, who posed in the Fever jersey, on her X profile. Relishing in their Missouri connection, Cox wrote a warm welcome message for the former Mercury player. The Fever GM also revealed that she had been Cunningham's fan since she played for the Missouri Tigers.

"Just a couple of Missouri gals joining forces in Indy," Cox wrote.

"Been a fan of this woman since her days as a Tiger. Thrilled to officially welcome Sophie to the Fever!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sophie Cunningham was one of the big acquisitions by the Indiana Fever this offseason. She joined the team in a four-team trade including Mercury, Fever, Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun.

Cunningham's addition to the roster could prove to be big for the Fever, given her strong presence beyond the arc. Apart from being a great 3-point shooter, Cunningham could also prove to be vital for the Fever's bench.

Sophie Cunningham clarifies her Caitlin Clark-Taylor Swift comparison

Sophie Cunningham's comment about her potential relationship with Caitlin Clark went viral. While talking about getting paired alongside Clark, in her viral comment, Cunningham had said that she would be Sabrina Carpenter to Clark's Taylor Swift.

Ad

During her conversation with the media on Tuesday, Cunningham was asked about her viral comparison. The new Fever guard said that it was just a simple joke from her.

Cunningham tried to make sense of her on- and off-court chemistry with Clark by mentioning how Diana Taurasi took her under her wing when she joined the Phoenix Mercury.

"That was a joke but I guess people really took that seriously. She (Clark) has changed our game in the best possible way. Just to be alongside of her and maybe relieve the pressure, being able to shoot and spread the court for her to go do her thing, she's still young.

Ad

"Diana (Taurasi) took me under her wing and I've learned a lot from her and now I hope to kind of do the same thing for Caitlin if she wants it. ... I want her to go do her thing and anything she needs from me, I’m gonna be here … I stick up for my teammates. I stick up for myself."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Before Sophie Cunningham joined the Fever, she had a candid conversation with Clark during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend and even asked her to join her in Phoenix. Given her desire to play with Clark, the hope of their chemistry working in Indiana is very strong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback