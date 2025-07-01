Fever make massive decision on Caitlin Clark amid groin injury concerns ahead of Commissioner's Cup Final vs Lynx

The Indiana Fever made a significant decision regarding Caitlin Clark ahead of their highly anticipated Commissioner’s Cup Final against the Minnesota Lynx. Clark was officially listed as questionable on the injury report, keeping her status, and the suspense, up in the air heading into the blockbuster showdown.
Clark has missed the Fever’s last two games due to a left groin injury. Speaking to the media on Sunday, the star point guard emphasized that she’s doing everything possible to be ready for the championship game. However, reports on Monday indicated that Clark only partially participated in practice on the eve of the final, casting further doubt on her availability.
"I feel good," Clark said on Sunday. "I’m gonna be day-to-day from here on out and doing everything that I can to put myself in a position to play the next game every single time.
The Indiana Fever’s chances of winning the Commissioner’s Cup would take a significant hit if Caitlin Clark is unable to play. The Minnesota Lynx, currently holding the league’s best record at 14-2, are led by MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier and have been dominant all season. To pull off an upset, the Fever will likely need Clark on the court and performing at an elite level.
Adding to their challenges, Indiana will also be without backup center Damiris Dantas, who is currently representing Brazil in the AmeriCup tournament. Her absence thins the Fever’s frontcourt depth ahead of the high-stakes matchup.
Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx?
The Commissioner's Cup Final between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx will take place on Tuesday, July 1, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).
The Fever vs. Lynx game will be available to stream on Prime Video and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).