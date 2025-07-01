"Yeah, they hate Cait": Jason Whitlock gives scathing verdict after Caitlin Clark ranked 9th in WNBA players' All-Star vote

Jason Whitlock wasted no time voicing his outrage over Caitlin Clark’s placement in the WNBA players' All-Star voting. According to the official results, the Indiana Fever star finished first in fan voting, third among media for guards, but shockingly ranked ninth in the players’ vote.

Clearly frustrated by what he saw as blatant disrespect from her peers, Whitlock didn’t hold back. The veteran analyst took to X (formerly Twitter) with a strongly worded post, accusing WNBA players of harboring animosity toward the former Iowa standout and suggesting that her low ranking was driven by hate rather than merit.

"Yeah, they hate Cait," Whitlock tweeted.

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason LINK Player voting for WNBA All Star voting, Caitlin Clark finished 9th among guards. From ESPN story: "While Clark finished first in the fan vote, she was ninth in the players' vote and third in the media voting for guards." Yeah, they hate Cait.

Just a day before the players' and media votes were released, it was announced that Caitlin Clark would captain the Eastern Conference in the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game. The Indiana Fever star smashed her own record and received a staggering 1.3 million fan votes, the most ever recorded in league history.

Despite missing several games and delivering a few inconsistent performances, Clark’s overall numbers remain impressive. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 18.2 points on 39.0% shooting, including 29.5% from 3-point range, along with 5.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists after playing in nine of the Fever’s 16 games so far.

Fans react to Caitlin Clark being ranked 9th in players' vote

Social media erupted the moment the All-Star voting results were revealed. Fans wasted no time voicing their opinions, especially Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever supporters, many of whom echoed Jason Whitlock’s sentiments and accused WNBA players of harboring resentment toward Clark.

A fan said:

FanbaseHQ @FanbaseHQ_WNBA LINK Does injury play a factor? 9th is still far down despite injury playing a factor. She must have the biggest differential out of all player ranks

Another fan said:

Melon Husk @Gee_Unit123 LINK Yeah… I’d pack my shyt up and retire. Let ‘em play in front of 2500 people and ride the fvking bus again.

A fan commented:

jojo07 @incogneeeeto LINK The player hate…now THAT is unrivaled!

Another user wrote:

CaitlinFor3 @CaitlinForThree LINK Caitlin Clark ranked 9th, Sabrina Ionescu ranked 19th 2 years ago. The players are embarrassing. Caitlin Clark should do absolutely nothing for these clowns when CBA negotiations roll around. If they are such a draw, they can negotiate for themselves.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is set to take place on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Clark’s home court. With the game being held in familiar territory, Clark is sure to receive overwhelming support from the hometown crowd as she looks to deliver a standout performance on one of the league’s biggest stages.

