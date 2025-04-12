Fever's DeWanna Bonner celebrates her other half Alyssa Thomas with touching selfie on special occasion

DeWanna Bonner celebrated her fiancee and former teammate, Alyssa Thomas's 33rd birthday on Saturday. The new Indiana Fever star made special posts dedicated to Thomas's special day.

Ad

On Saturday, Bonner posted a mirror selfie of them together inside the elevator on her Instagram story. The couple wore contrasting outfits, with Thomas donning a casual off-white outfit against Bonner's all-black attire. The Fever star captioned the post with a wholesome message for Thomas.

"Another year to celebrate you!! Happy birthday to my other half 🎊🎂👑🐐 @athomas_25 👑," she wrote in the caption.

(Credits: IG/@dewannabonner)

DeWanna Bonner posted another solo picture of Thomas walking on the streets in her skimmer shorts and striped half-sleeve shirt. She reacted to the picture with a confetti ball, birthday cake and red heart emojis.

Ad

Trending

(Credits: IG/@dewannabonner)

The WNBA power couple spent the special day working out together. Bonner posted a video of the couple cycling together.

Ad

"Last one best one!! 😅🫶🏿," she wrote in the caption.

(Credits: IG/@dewannabonner)

Bonner and Alyssa Thomas started dating in 2021, shortly after the former joined the Sun. They got engaged in July 2023 during the WNBA All-Star Weekend. This off-season, Thomas joined the Phoenix Mercury, and Bonner joined Caitlin Clark in Indiana.

Ad

DeWanna Bonner reveals how fiancee Alyssa Thomas has helped her in self-care

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas played five seasons in Connecticut. Thomas has been with the team since getting drafted in 2014. Bonner, who was very close friends with Thomas, joined the team in 2020 and the two subsequently started dating in 2021.

During their stay in Connecticut, Bonner and Thomas had each other's backs while also working on their relationship. From being part of each other's lives and doing things like exploring restaurants and spas together, Bonner and Thomas became the perfect WNBA couple.

Ad

During an interview with Essence in March earlier this year, DeWanna Bonner gave flowers to Thomas for helping her out. She said that Thomas had not only helped her in dealing with "anxiety" and helping her "calm down."

"She helps me with my anxiety, especially during the season," Bonner said. "I’m a high-stress person—not just during the season but in general. I don’t like unknown things. I think she calms me down and reminds me that everything’s going to work out. And it always does."

Thomas also added that Bonner has been her "conscience" on the basketball court and helps her think about things, which she would have ignored. Now that the couple is playing for separate teams, they are certainly going to miss each other's support.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More