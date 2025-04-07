"Y'all showed up and showed out": Indiana Fever's DeWanna Bonner beams with pride as she reflects on electric return to hometown

For DeWanna Bonner, it all started in Fairfield, Alabama, when she wore the Fairfield High School basketball team's jersey. Since then, the WNBA shooting guard became one of the top college basketball players and - subsequently - a star in the WNBA.

On Saturday, the new Indiana Fever star returned to her hometown to give back to the young generation. Bonner held a training camp for young aspiring players at her high school's gym with her partner, Alyssa Thomas.

DeWanna Bonner posted pictures on her Instagram post featuring the young kids training under Bonner and Thomas's guidance. Some images featured Thomas sitting and chatting with the kids and Bonner signing shoes for them.

In the post's caption, she thanked the parents and players for attending the camp.

"DBC 2025 was a vibe!!" Bonner wrote. "We laughed, learned, and played hard!! I had an absolute blast being back in my hometown! Thank you to all the parents and campers, yall showed up and showed OUT!! Shoutout to @nxtlevelbranding and @fairfieldladytigershoops , can’t wait to run it back bigger and better!! 💫🏀🫶🏾."

After graduating high school, Bonner played for Auburn University between 2005 and 2009 before being selected No. 5 overall in the 2009 WNBA Draft. Auburn retired her jersey in January 2024.

DeWanna Bonner has title in mind after joining Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever acquired DeWanna Bonner in what could be the most crucial step for the team for the upcoming season. After winning two titles with the Phoenix Mercury in 2009 and 2014, Bonner has not been able to win another title, and now that she is in Indiana, the title is again in her mind.

During her introductory press conference in February earlier this year, Bonner told the media that she was in Indiana because she wanted to win another title.

"I want to win a championship," DeWanna Bonner. "I want to win another championship. I want to get back to the Finals, first and foremost."

Bonner also added that she recognized what the Fever team now represents for the league and wanted to contribute to elevating women's sports overall.

"Coming to a franchise that’s growing women’s sports…I’m just blessed," Bonner said. "I’m just honored to be here now, and hopefully I can put out the product that everyone deserves here."

While with the Connecticut Sun, DeWanna Bonner was on the opposite end of the court against the Fever in the 2024 WNBA first round. Things even got chippy between her and her new teammate Caitlin Clark, but in her new role, she said that she wanted to help Clark take her game to the next level.

