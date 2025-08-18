"Fire Stephanie White": Jason Whitlock shockingly calls for Fever coach's dismissal as Sophie Cunningham joins Caitlin Clark on injury list

Veteran analyst Jason Whitlock didn't mince his words and made a shocking remark about Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White on Sunday. The Fever’s injury-riddled season went from bad to worse after Sophie Cunningham became the latest addition to a list already headlined by Caitlin Clark.Soon after Cunningham went down with a right knee injury following a collision with Bria Hartley, Whitlock made his feelings crystal clear on X (formerly Twitter). The veteran analyst called for White’s firing, blaming the coach for what has turned into a &quot;nightmare&quot; season for the Indiana-based franchise.&quot;Sophie Cunningham's injury signals the official start of football season. Nightmare season,&quot; Whitlock tweeted. &quot;Fire Stephanie White.&quot;Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJasonLINKSophie Cunningham's injury signals the official start of football season. Nightmare season. Fire Stephanie White.Despite Sophie Cunningham exiting the game against the Connecticut Sun in the second quarter with an excruciating injury, Stephanie White’s team recorded an improbable win. At one point, the Fever trailed by 21 points and it seemed like the writing was on the wall with the team headed for its fifth loss in six games.Kelsey Mitchell erupted with a huge performance, while Indiana caught fire from beyond the arc to fuel the team’s 99-93 overtime victory. The franchise improved to a 19-16 record and climbed to sixth place in the standings as the playoff race intensified on Sunday.Jason Whitlock continues tirade against Stephanie WhiteJason Whitlock is known for dropping hard-hitting, controversial remarks on his podcasts and on X. The veteran analyst has consistently criticized Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White this season, often questioning her decision-making. Recently, Whitlock slammed White for handing Chloe Bibby a DNP during the Fever’s loss to the Dallas Wings.Prior to that, Whitlock also lambasted White for failing to properly utilize Lexie Hull. He even accused the Fever coach of undervaluing what Hull brings to the team after Indiana suffered an agonizing 81-80 loss on Tuesday.