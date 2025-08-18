  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "Fire Stephanie White": Jason Whitlock shockingly calls for Fever coach's dismissal as Sophie Cunningham joins Caitlin Clark on injury list

"Fire Stephanie White": Jason Whitlock shockingly calls for Fever coach's dismissal as Sophie Cunningham joins Caitlin Clark on injury list

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 18, 2025 03:17 GMT
&quot;Fire Stephanie White&quot;: Jason Whitlock shockingly calls for Fever coach
"Fire Stephanie White": Jason Whitlock shockingly calls for Fever coach's dismissal as Sophie Cunningham joins Caitlin Clark on injury list. (Image Credit: Getty and Jason Whitlock/X)

Veteran analyst Jason Whitlock didn't mince his words and made a shocking remark about Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White on Sunday. The Fever’s injury-riddled season went from bad to worse after Sophie Cunningham became the latest addition to a list already headlined by Caitlin Clark.

Ad

Soon after Cunningham went down with a right knee injury following a collision with Bria Hartley, Whitlock made his feelings crystal clear on X (formerly Twitter). The veteran analyst called for White’s firing, blaming the coach for what has turned into a "nightmare" season for the Indiana-based franchise.

"Sophie Cunningham's injury signals the official start of football season. Nightmare season," Whitlock tweeted. "Fire Stephanie White."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Despite Sophie Cunningham exiting the game against the Connecticut Sun in the second quarter with an excruciating injury, Stephanie White’s team recorded an improbable win. At one point, the Fever trailed by 21 points and it seemed like the writing was on the wall with the team headed for its fifth loss in six games.

Ad

Kelsey Mitchell erupted with a huge performance, while Indiana caught fire from beyond the arc to fuel the team’s 99-93 overtime victory. The franchise improved to a 19-16 record and climbed to sixth place in the standings as the playoff race intensified on Sunday.

Jason Whitlock continues tirade against Stephanie White

Jason Whitlock is known for dropping hard-hitting, controversial remarks on his podcasts and on X. The veteran analyst has consistently criticized Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White this season, often questioning her decision-making. Recently, Whitlock slammed White for handing Chloe Bibby a DNP during the Fever’s loss to the Dallas Wings.

Prior to that, Whitlock also lambasted White for failing to properly utilize Lexie Hull. He even accused the Fever coach of undervaluing what Hull brings to the team after Indiana suffered an agonizing 81-80 loss on Tuesday.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications