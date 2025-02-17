"Folks be reaching for no reason" - WNBA fans react as Katie Lou Samuelson appears in husband's jersey retirement days after candid confession

Some WNBA fans were initially worried after Katie Lou Samuelson's candid confession about Valentine's Day last week. In a short Q&A chat with "The Dan Le Batard Show," Samuelson named her daughter Aliya, as her only Valentine.

This led many fans to speculate about her relationship with her husband, Devin Cannady. The noise only got bigger when the former Indiana Fever forward deactivated her Instagram while Cannady went private.

However, it seems like things were exaggerated beyond proportions based on the couple's latest public appearance. The WNBA sub on Reddit shared a photo of Samuelson with Devin Cannady and his family during his jersey retirement ceremony at Marian High School in Indiana.

WNBA fans were relieved that Katie Lou Samuelson and her husband are doing great. It has been a rough week for Samuelson, who mutually parted ways with the Indiana Fever.

"Folks be reaching for no reason," a fan wrote.

"We don't know these people. Peeps should just focus on their game," one fan commented.

"We should just let people have their personal lives. If news needs to come out, it'll come out," another fan remarked.

Katie Lou Samuelson currently plays for Phantom BC in Unrivaled. She's a free agent and is eligible to sign with any team before the start of the 2025 WNBA season. The Indiana Fever revamped their roster around Caitlin Clark this offseason, as well as the front office and coaching staff.

"How does that egg feel on some of y'alls hot faces? We don't know anything about these players. Those speculation posts about KLS were gross." a fan asked.

"Sometimes fandoms can get carried away or weird about stuff, it happens in every fandom," another fan quipped.

Samuelson and Cannady have been married since April 2023 and Aliya was born in August of the same year. Cannady is also a pro basketball player, representing Panionios Athens in Greece. He played for the Princeton Tigers during his collegiate career.

Katie Lou Samuelson's potential destination after parting ways with the Fever

In her first season in Indiana, Katie Lou Samuelson had a rough return to the WNBA. Samuelson missed the 2023 campaign because of maternity leave. She began the season as the Fever's starter but was soon overtaken by the excellent play of Lexie Hull.

With the Fever parting ways with Samuelson, The Mirror dropped three potential destinations for the UConn product. The Dallas Wings, Golden State Valkyries and Seattle Storm could take a look at the 27-year-old forward as a potential fit to their roster.

The Wings are rebuilding and will need players that will keep the roster afloat, while the Valkyries are trying to add to their fresh lineup. Samuelson has previously played for the Wings and Storm in her career.

