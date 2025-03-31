"For the love of the game": Kelsey Mitchell drops heartfelt reaction to offseason workout picture with Caitlin Clark and others

Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever have started offseason work in preparation for their campaign in the next WNBA season. She shared a photo of it on social media and dropped a heartfelt reaction.

The seven-year veteran guard out of Ohio State posted a snap of her and teammates Caitlin Clark and Brianna Turner conversing with the team coaches at the Fever's training facility as they put in some gym work.

Mitchell moved to capture the moment by writing:

"For the love of the game."

Kelsey Mitchell and the Fever had an eventful 2024 WNBA campaign. Shored up by the arrival of rookie sensation Clark, Indiana returned to the playoffs after eight years. This was apart from the Fever experiencing renewed interest and massive support from fans which led them to becoming the league's top draw last campaign.

Individually, Mitchell posted a career-high in scoring with 19.2 points last season while playing in all 40 regular-season games. Her veteran leadership and smarts proved to be a solid complement to the all-around play of Clark and the steadily improving game of Aliyah Boston as they formed a bankable All-Star trio.

Kelsey Mitchell re-signs with the Fever

Looking to continue what they have built last season in Indiana, Kelsey Mitchell re-signed with the Fever last month. The deal is for one year and worth $249,244, marking the eight straight year she will be donning the red, blue and gold.

In explaining her decision to make another run with the Fever, Mitchell, 29, cited the affinity she has with the team and the great working relationship she has developed with the people around her throughout the years as a huge reason.

Kelsey Mitchell said (via Sports Illustrated):

"Indiana has been my second home since I went pro, so this is the only city I know. To see you guys open up your arms to me, I remember every employee I run into. Whether you're a janitor, camera person, I like to be that person. That was a big part of me coming back because I got to meet really great people."

She also took note of playing alongside a talent like Clark and the immense potential it has, saying:

"Then I met one of the greatest people in the world, Caitlin Clark, who just ran the basketball world. So, I think together we hope to make you guys proud. ... And I'm here, let's do this."

Kelsey Mitchell was selected second overall in the 2018 WNBA draft following a stellar collegiate career at Ohio State.

In the seven years she has played in Indiana, she has had career averages of 16.8 points, 2.8 assists and two rebounds in 233 games. She has been a two-time All-Star, making it in 2023 and 2024.

