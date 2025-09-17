  • home icon
Former Eagles WR names key reason Caitlin Clark isn’t on the same level as Paige Bueckers

By Mervin LR
Modified Sep 17, 2025 23:47 GMT
Former Eagles WR names key reason Caitlin Clark isn’t on the same level as Paige Bueckers (Image: Getty)

The debate over who between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers is the better all-around player has dominated the WNBA landscape for years. Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and sport analyst Emmanuel Acho is the latest to weigh in on the debate.

Acho had no hesitations in picking Bueckers over Clark and also made a stronger argument in favor of the reigning Rookie of the Year.

“I’m taking Paige Bueckers over Caitlin Clark. Basketball heads, am I trippin?” Acho captioned his nearly minute-long video on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

He pointed to the Wings star’s superior efficiency as a significant differentiator between the two, emphasizing,

"She's (Paige) a more fundamentally sound basketball player in my mind."

The former Eagles WR further highlighted both players’ rookie years:

“I think she (Pagie) shot 47% from the field and 38% from three, as opposed to Caitlin, who shot 38% from the field and 32% from three. Paige’s efficiency is a separating factor for me.”
Bueckers and Clark are the two standout stars in the WNBA currently, winners of the last two ROY honors, but it has been a divisive issue in the game over who is better overall.

Comparing Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers’ stellar rookie stats

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers’ career trajectories in the WNBA have been nothing short of remarkable. Both delivered what is arguably one of the best debut campaigns in league history.

Clark guided the Indiana Fever to their first playoff appearance in a decade. The former Iowa star consistently delivered strong performances on a weekly basis on her way to clinching the Rookie of the Year award. She broke multiple records, including most assists in a season (337) and most assists in a game (19).

In the regular season, she averaged 19.2 points (7th in the league), 8.4 assists (1st), 5.7 rebounds (18th), 34.4% from three (30th), and 90.5% from the free-throw line (2nd).

Meanwhile, Bueckers entered the league after winning a national championship with UConn. Despite the Dallas Wings being riddled with injuries and aimlessness throughout the season, Bueckers was the lone bright spark in an otherwise lackluster campaign. The Wings didn’t make the playoffs, finishing at the bottom with 10-34 record.

Paige Bueckers averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 47.7% shooting and 88.8% from the free throw line. She finished fifth in the league in scoring, ninth in assists and sixth in steals. She also recorded the highest-scoring game of the season and tied the WNBA’s single-game rookie scoring record with 44 points.

