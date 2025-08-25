  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • Former NBA star offers honest verdict on Angel Reese's new sneaker

Former NBA star offers honest verdict on Angel Reese's new sneaker

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 25, 2025 15:35 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Former NBA star offers honest verdict on Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Charm City" [Picture Credit: Getty]

Reebok has already released three colorways of Angel Reese's first signature shoes. After "Diamond Dust," "Mebounds" and "Receipts Ready," the sneaker brand released the first look of the fourth colorway, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Charm City," and one of the people coming out with his verdict on the basketball shoes was former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Ad

In a post on Instagram, Nice Kicks posted pictures of the latest colorway of the Reese signature shoe. The shoe featured purple, black and white accents across the shoe. Some of the pictures featured the Sky star rocking the shoe during the pregame practice before facing the Connecticut Sun.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Angel Reese 1 "Charm City" IG post by Nice Kicks was overwhelmed by positive reactions in the comment section. Former Chicago Bulls player Nate Robinson was also impressed with the look of the latest colorway.

"These ain't bad," he wrote in the comment section.
Robinson&#039;s comment
Robinson's comment

Reese debuted the sneaker during the game against the Connecticut Sun.

Ad

Reese's story is not limited to one city. She is a hero at LSU, bringing the school's first title. She is also the biggest women's basketball name in Chicago, which is her new home.

However, Reese's origin story started in Baltimore, where she grew up with her mother, and "Charm City" is dedicated to the city that taught her life's biggest lessons and her roots. The color of the shoe is inspired by the city and the hometown NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens.

Ad
"This one's for Charm City, to honor my roots and the community of Baltimore that has backed me from day one," Reese said. "This city gave me my grit and made me who I am today."

Details about Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Charm City"

Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Charm City" is perhaps the most advanced in terms of aesthetics of the four sneakers that the sneaker brand has released. While the color and the story behind the shoe are rich, it is also setting a standard in the technology used.

Ad

The Angel Reese 1 is equipped with Reebok’s Energy Return System cushioning, allowing Reese to play at a high level while also minimizing energy loss. The shoe is also equipped with a molded TPU upper for abrasion resistance. Moreover, the heel stability cup helps avoid big injuries.

The tongue of the shoe features the Chicago Sky star's brand logo and the text "Reese" in white. Moreover, the midsole features the brand's logo in white on a black background. "Charm City" will be released in October later this year for $120.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications