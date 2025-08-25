Former NBA star offers honest verdict on Angel Reese's new sneaker

Reebok has already released three colorways of Angel Reese's first signature shoes. After &quot;Diamond Dust,&quot; &quot;Mebounds&quot; and &quot;Receipts Ready,&quot; the sneaker brand released the first look of the fourth colorway, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 &quot;Charm City,&quot; and one of the people coming out with his verdict on the basketball shoes was former NBA player Nate Robinson.In a post on Instagram, Nice Kicks posted pictures of the latest colorway of the Reese signature shoe. The shoe featured purple, black and white accents across the shoe. Some of the pictures featured the Sky star rocking the shoe during the pregame practice before facing the Connecticut Sun. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Angel Reese 1 &quot;Charm City&quot; IG post by Nice Kicks was overwhelmed by positive reactions in the comment section. Former Chicago Bulls player Nate Robinson was also impressed with the look of the latest colorway.&quot;These ain't bad,&quot; he wrote in the comment section.Robinson's commentReese debuted the sneaker during the game against the Connecticut Sun.Reese's story is not limited to one city. She is a hero at LSU, bringing the school's first title. She is also the biggest women's basketball name in Chicago, which is her new home.However, Reese's origin story started in Baltimore, where she grew up with her mother, and &quot;Charm City&quot; is dedicated to the city that taught her life's biggest lessons and her roots. The color of the shoe is inspired by the city and the hometown NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens.&quot;This one's for Charm City, to honor my roots and the community of Baltimore that has backed me from day one,&quot; Reese said. &quot;This city gave me my grit and made me who I am today.&quot;Details about Reebok Angel Reese 1 &quot;Charm City&quot;Reebok Angel Reese 1 &quot;Charm City&quot; is perhaps the most advanced in terms of aesthetics of the four sneakers that the sneaker brand has released. While the color and the story behind the shoe are rich, it is also setting a standard in the technology used.The Angel Reese 1 is equipped with Reebok’s Energy Return System cushioning, allowing Reese to play at a high level while also minimizing energy loss. The shoe is also equipped with a molded TPU upper for abrasion resistance. Moreover, the heel stability cup helps avoid big injuries.The tongue of the shoe features the Chicago Sky star's brand logo and the text &quot;Reese&quot; in white. Moreover, the midsole features the brand's logo in white on a black background. &quot;Charm City&quot; will be released in October later this year for $120.