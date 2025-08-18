  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • “I can’t believe it’s not Centel”: WNBA fans ridicule Angel Reese for comparing her signature kicks to Michael Jordan’s

“I can’t believe it’s not Centel”: WNBA fans ridicule Angel Reese for comparing her signature kicks to Michael Jordan’s

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 18, 2025 22:09 GMT
WNBA: AUG 15 Golden State Valkyries at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
WNBA fans mocked Angel Reese for comparing her signature shoe to Michael Jordan's [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans reacted to Angel Reese's hopes for a worldwide reception of her debut signature shoe in a manner reminiscent of Michael Jordan. In a statement from the Chicago Sky star, released by NBA Central, Reese said that he wanted her signature shoe to become a household name.

Ad
"Just like how they wear Jordans everywhere. I want people to wear the Angel Reese 1s everywhere and just to be a household name, to have no limits on what I can do and what I can accomplish," she said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A fan reacted by saying that he initially had the impression that the tweet was from NBA Centel, a parody page known for hilarious fake news.

"I can't believe it's not centel."
Ad

A fan wrote that people weren't going to choose Reese's shoes for their streetwear.

"No body wearing these bricks in the streets 😂😂."

One of the fans blatantly said that not only MJ, but also Reese was never going to have a sneaker line as famous as other big NBA stars.

"I love the vision and the spirit angel but nobody will ever get close to how people wear jordan’s. bron, kobe, kd, steph and a few other greats weren’t able to."
Ad

One fan threw shade at the Sky star, claiming that Reese's dreams were hilarious and she didn't have basketball fans.

"This is going to be a hilarious when she discovers her core audience is more likely to buy her McDonald’s meals and Reese’s Pieces than basketball shoes. Which she will realize her core audience isn’t playing basketball 🤣 they want fashion nova and fenty collabs."
Ad

One of the fans shaded Angel Reese, saying that she was on drugs for her outrageous statement.

"I want whatever drug she’s on because there’s no way someone in the right mind would compare Angel Reese 1s to Jordan 1s, the most iconic shoes of all time 😭."

Meanwhile, one fan said that Reese's shoe didn't appear to be a basketball shoe.

Ad
"🤣 yet they look like shoes you’d not play basketball in."

One fan wanted Angel Reese to be imprisoned for mentioning her name in the same breath as Jordan.

"She should be in prison for mentioning Jordan in the same breath."

Angel Reese reveals what drives her basketball career

Angel Reese has already shown her promising raw talent on the basketball court. In a recent interview with ELLE, the most followed WNBA player on social media revealed what she ultimately expects from her WNBA career.

Ad

Reese revealed two important things she wants before she retires.

"I don’t really care about records—I just want to win a championship," Reese said. “The two most important goals for me before the end of my career are winning a championship and playing on the Olympic team and winning a gold medal."

The WNBA is expected to be one of the names in future Olympic team selection. However, when it comes to winning championships, the Sky may face a tough road ahead.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications