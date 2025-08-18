“I can’t believe it’s not Centel”: WNBA fans ridicule Angel Reese for comparing her signature kicks to Michael Jordan’s

WNBA fans reacted to Angel Reese's hopes for a worldwide reception of her debut signature shoe in a manner reminiscent of Michael Jordan. In a statement from the Chicago Sky star, released by NBA Central, Reese said that he wanted her signature shoe to become a household name.&quot;Just like how they wear Jordans everywhere. I want people to wear the Angel Reese 1s everywhere and just to be a household name, to have no limits on what I can do and what I can accomplish,&quot; she said.A fan reacted by saying that he initially had the impression that the tweet was from NBA Centel, a parody page known for hilarious fake news.&quot;I can't believe it's not centel.&quot;$0.02timmy @0x002timmyLINK@TheDunkCentral @kaylawebley @RTNBA I can't believe it's not centelA fan wrote that people weren't going to choose Reese's shoes for their streetwear.&quot;No body wearing these bricks in the streets 😂😂.&quot;One of the fans blatantly said that not only MJ, but also Reese was never going to have a sneaker line as famous as other big NBA stars.&quot;I love the vision and the spirit angel but nobody will ever get close to how people wear jordan’s. bron, kobe, kd, steph and a few other greats weren’t able to.&quot;One fan threw shade at the Sky star, claiming that Reese's dreams were hilarious and she didn't have basketball fans.&quot;This is going to be a hilarious when she discovers her core audience is more likely to buy her McDonald’s meals and Reese’s Pieces than basketball shoes. Which she will realize her core audience isn’t playing basketball 🤣 they want fashion nova and fenty collabs.&quot;One of the fans shaded Angel Reese, saying that she was on drugs for her outrageous statement.&quot;I want whatever drug she’s on because there’s no way someone in the right mind would compare Angel Reese 1s to Jordan 1s, the most iconic shoes of all time 😭.&quot;Meanwhile, one fan said that Reese's shoe didn't appear to be a basketball shoe.&quot;🤣 yet they look like shoes you’d not play basketball in.&quot;One fan wanted Angel Reese to be imprisoned for mentioning her name in the same breath as Jordan.&quot;She should be in prison for mentioning Jordan in the same breath.&quot;Angel Reese reveals what drives her basketball careerAngel Reese has already shown her promising raw talent on the basketball court. In a recent interview with ELLE, the most followed WNBA player on social media revealed what she ultimately expects from her WNBA career.Reese revealed two important things she wants before she retires.&quot;I don’t really care about records—I just want to win a championship,&quot; Reese said. “The two most important goals for me before the end of my career are winning a championship and playing on the Olympic team and winning a gold medal.&quot;The WNBA is expected to be one of the names in future Olympic team selection. However, when it comes to winning championships, the Sky may face a tough road ahead.